Broos Drops PSL Star From Bafana Squad for Bad Behaviour, Confirms Replacement

Hugo Broos has decided to drop a Premier Soccer League star from his Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their clash with Congo Brazzaville

The South African men's national team announced a 23-man squad list to face the Red Devils in a two-legged tie

The Bafana Bafana head coach also announced the player who would replace the young midfielder

Belgian coach Hugo Broos has dropped Premier Soccer League star Jayden Adams from his Bafana Bafana squad, which is preparing to face Congo Brazzaville in their next Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The former Club Brugge manager announced a 23-man squad for the double-legged tie a few days ago, including the Stellenbosch FC star.

The 23-year-old midfielder featured in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates alongside Bafana Bafana teammate Fawaaz Basadien.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos drops Jayden Adams from South Africa's squad list for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo. Photo: Darren Stewart.

Source: Getty Images

Broos drops Adams from Bafana squad

According to IOL, Broos has removed Adams from the South African team that is set to face Congo Brazzaville.

The Belgian mentor termed his decision to drop the young midfielder from the squad as "bad behaviour".

It was reported that Adams failed to report to the national team camp in Gqeberha on time, with Basadien, who also featured in the MTN8 final, present in camp.

Broos has thus replaced Adams with Chippa United midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba.

"Jayden Adams is replaced by Kwayiba – why? I will not comment so much about that, but Jayden's behaviour forced me to put him out of the team," the former Cameroon national team said.

"If you ask something about a player, it's that they are professionals, so if I feel that a guy doesn't have that attitude, then for me it's done."

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha has also been replaced in the team due to an injury he suffered in MTN8 final.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Bathusi Aubaas comes in as the replacement for Mbatha.

Source: Briefly News