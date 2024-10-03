Pirates Stars Missing As Broos Announces Bafana’s Squad for AFCON Qualifiers
- Hugo Broos has announced the 23 players that will represent South Africa in their next 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
- Bafana Bafana will face Congo Brazzaville in a two-legged tie during the upcoming international break
- The Belgian tactician decided to drop two Orlando Pirates stars who initially made the preliminary squad in his final list
South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos has announced his final squad for Bafana Bafana's back-to-back clashes against Congo Brazzaville in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The Bafana Bafana coach released a 33-man preliminary squad a few days ago but has dropped ten players, including two Orlando Pirates stars.
Broos' men will welcome Congo to Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on Friday, October 11, 2024, before travelling to Brazzaville for the second leg on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
Broos releases Bafana's squad for Congo
The Belgian tactician has named 23 players in his final Bafana Bafana squad, with Percy Tau, Patrick Maswanganyi and Tshegofatso Mabasa missing the final cut.
Tau missed out the last time and was expected back for this encounter, but the team's head coach has decided to leave him out once again.
There have been calls for Mabasa to be included in the Bafana Bafana squad, but Broos still prefers to stick with Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners for the striking position.
Bafana Bafana final squad for Congo's ties
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (SuperSport United), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabiso Sesane (Orlando Pirates), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC), Luke Le Roux (IFK Varnamo), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)
Forwards: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Elias Mokwana (Esperance), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City).
PSL legend criticises a Bafana Bafana star
Briefly News also reported that PSL legend Benson Mhlongo said Siyabonga Ngezana is not ready for international football.
Ngezana, who plays for Romanian champions FCSB, was criticised for his performances during Bafana's 3-2 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.
