New Stellenbosch FC striker Lehlohonolo Mojela has begun life at his new club with five goals across all competitions

Stellies coach Steve Barker has been impressed with the 28-year-old and hopes the striker can continue his form in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 5 October 2024

Local football fans praised Mojela on social media, believing the player could make a difference when the MTN8 trophy is on the line

Lehlohonolo Mojela is in red-hot form for Stellenbosch FC, and coach Steve Barker hopes the striker can lead the Winelands to MTN8 glory.

The Winelands side will face defending champions Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 5 October 2024, and Mojela is in fine form, having scored five goals across all competitions.

Striker Lehlohonolo Mojela has been backed by Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Following an impressive season for TS Galaxy during the last campaign, Mojela moved to Stellies despite interest from PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Steve Barker backs Lehlohonolo Mojela

Barker speaks about Mojela's form in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Barker described Mojela as an important player for the club, while the coach could unleash exciting youngster Langelihle Phili, who has signed a senior contract.

Barker said:

"It's nice that he is scoring and playing with a lot of confidence. He is a handful for any team, a lot of energy and a lot of pressing and adding goals to that means he is a formidable player for us."

Fans praise Mojela

Local football fans backed Mojela on social media, saying the 28-year-old striker can lead Stellies to MTN8 glory.

Mfundo De Brian backs Mojela:

"Mojela brace this weekend."

Benten Wmama is a fan:

"He's on fire."

Kenny Phaho is excited for the final:

"We will witness great performances from both sides! Can't wait!!!"

Erik Mphasha backs Pirates to handle Mojela:

"Ndah and Sesane will take care of him."

Letsoke Malakane admires Mojela:

"A good player, that one."

Stellenbosch FC celebrate keeping two stars at the club

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC's coach applauded the club for warding off interest in Bafana Bafana duo Fawaaz Basadien and Jayden Adams.

The Stellies coach said it was important for the club not to lose too many of its stars as they look to build a competitive squad.

