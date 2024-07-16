TS Galaxy striker Lehlogonolo Mojela has signed for Stellenbosch FC despite being linked with Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs

The 27-year-old forward said he chose the WInelands side because of their all-out attacking style of play

Local football fans expressed their excitement on social media as they believe Stellies will make a major impression in the PSL next season

Striker Lehlogonolo Mojela is a new weapon in Steve Barker's Stellenbosch FC side. Image: StellenboschFC.

Striker Lehlogonolo Mojela has chosen Stellenbosch FC over Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns after leaving TS Galaxy.

The 27-year-old forward is the latest player to join Stellies after the club unveiled Omega Mdaka and Sanele Barns.

Lehlogonolo Mojela wants to help Stellenbosch FC

Mojela speaks about signing for Stellenbosch in the video below:

Speaking upon his unveiling on Stellies' Twitter profile, Mojela said he chose the Winelands club despite previous reports that he wanted to join PSL champions Sundowns.

Mojela said:

"I'm very excited to join the Stellenbosch family because they play a very similar type of football to the one I play. All they do is attack! I am going to bring a lot of energy, want to motivate my teammates, help each other and score goals also. Stellies is my new home, dankie."

Fans are excited

Local football fans showed their excitement on social media, believing Stellies will be a force to reckon with next season.

Pheello Motlokoa admires Stellies transfers:

"Stellies is assembling a good team."

Tshepi Ngwana Aus Sinah II wished Mojela well:

"I remember him saying he won't join Chiefs. But Stellenbosch is a great team, and their mission is clear. Congratulations, lad, keep going."

Koketso Mmako says Stellies is a danger:

"While other teams are busy running in the streets of Turkey, dreaming to win the league. Stellies will be hard to beat."

Mawande Genu is excited:

"Stellies have tasted glory, and they want more. This might be the best season in the PSL."

Rethabile Malatsi is a Stellies fan:

"We're going to have a good season, Go Stellies."

