Richards Bay FC Sanele Barns and former Kaizer Chiefs defender Omega Mdaka joined Stellenbosch FC

The Winelands side are looking to make an impression on the PSL and the CAF Confederations Cup next season

Fans welcomed the new signings on social media and shared their excitement for the upcoming season after Stellies improved their squad

Stellenbosch FC unveiled Sanele Barns and Omega Mdaka as their new signings. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Coach Steve Barker's squad will now have two new weapons after adding Sanele Barns and Omega Mdaka.

The highly rated Barns were unveiled on Monday, 15 July 2024. Mdaka arrived at the Winelands side on Sunday, 14 July, and the Maroons could lose star player Jayden Adams.

Stellenbosch FC welcome two new signings

Stellies unveiled Barns via their Twitter (X) profile:

According to a club statement on Stellies website, EO Rob Benadie welcomed Barns to the club after his switch from Richards Bay.

Benadie said:

"He was one of the standout performers in the league last season, and we are excited to add a player of his calibre and experience to our squad, especially as we embark on our first-ever campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup. We look forward to him making a big impact at the club and have no doubt that he will contribute massively towards our continued success."

The 20-year-old Mdaka is an exciting addition to the Stellies' defence, while the side have also been linked with Polokwane City right-back Thagang Matuludi.

Fans are excited

Local football fans welcomed the two new signings on social media and showed their excitement ahead of the PSL season.

Vusumuzi Spydabwoy is happy: :

"Great signing."

Amethyst Bongz is impressed:

"Exciting player. The squad has depth now, which is good to see."

Kay Maverick is excited:

"The league is getting interesting."

Thamsanqa Hlathi Fene is a fa of Barns:

"Wow, what a player."

Leonard Leo Chimwaza welcomed the new players:

"Welcome to the Stellies family."

Orlando Pirates offer Thabiso Monyane for Stellenbosch FC skipper

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates have offered Thabiso Monyane in exchange for Stellenbosch FC skipper Deano van Rooyen.

The Soweto side are interested in Van Rooyen and have reportedly offered promising defender Monyane as part of the deal.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News