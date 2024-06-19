Soweto club Orlando Pirates have shown an interest in Stellenbosch FC captain Deon van Rooyen and have offered Thabiso Monyane in exchange

A Briefly News source said the deal is unlikely as Stellenbosch FC is keen to keep hold of their key players despite interest in Monyane

Local football fans took to social media to show divided opinions about the possible swap deal between Pirates and Stellies

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Orlando Pirates are willing to offer Thabiso Monyane for Stellenbosch FC star Deono van Rooyen. Image: thabiso_monyane and dvanrooyen177

Source: Instagram

Stellenbosch FC captain Deono van Rooyen could be heading to Orlando Pirates with Thabiso Monyane going in the opposite direction.

Pirates have shown interest in Van Rooyen and are reportedly willing to offer Monyane to Stellenbosch, who are linked with Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi.

Orlando Pirates offer a swap deal

Pirates and Stellenbosch could be involved in a swap deal, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source, Stellies are interested in Monyane but have no intention of letting their captain leave the club.

The source said:

"Next season will be a busy one for Stellenbosch, so they will need a quality squad. There will be new faces at the club while they will also be looking to keep key players."

Fans are against the move

Pirates supporters took to social media to say the deal should not happen, while the Soweto side has shown an interest in former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu.

Maswidi S A Qadi is against the move:

"This could be a huge mistake if it happens."

Bernard Bennt says Pirates must keep Monyane:

"No, Monyane is a good player and still young."

Donald Märädönä Jakkals backs the swap:

"Actually, that will be a good deal; Van Rooyen is amazing to watch."

Balisi Tshuma says Monyane is a good player:

"That's madness; how can you lose a player of Monyane's calibre?"

Andy Andy Andie doubts the news:

"Very wrong move. It's not gonna happen."

Fortune Makaringe is set to sign for Cape Town City

As Briefly News reported, Fortune Makaringe could soon be unveiled as a Cape Town City player after leaving Orlando Pirates.

The midfielder left the Soweto giants at the end of the 2023/2024 season and reportedly agreed terms to join City.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News