Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe could be set for a switch to PSL rivals Cape Town City

A Briefly News source said the 31-year-old left the club after failing to impress Pirates coach José Riveiro

Local football fans took to social media to back Makaringe’s move to City as they feel the player can turn the side into a formidable force next season

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fortune Makaringe could be Cape Town City's new star player. Image: Fortune_makaringe11

Source: Instagram

Cape Town City has reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Fortune Makaringe, who has left Orlando Pirates.

According to reports, the 31-year-old has been talking to the Citizens, who claimed star striker Khanyisa Mayo is not for sale.

Fortune Makaringe failed to impress at Orlando Pirates

Makaringe is talking to City, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Makaringe struggled to impress Pirates coach José Riveiro, who will have a transfer war chest boosted by the R23 million Bucs earned last season.

The source said:

“Things have not worked out for Makaringe how he wanted to, so it was decided that it was time to let him go. He is a talented guy, and other clubs will surely be interested in him.”

Fans backed Makaringe’s move to City

Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for Makaringe and hope the midfielder will secure a move to City.

Chuma Mehlo Chuma Mehlo says City have done well:

“Cape Town City will be fire next season.”

OthandiNkos Mhlahlo admires Makaringe:

“What a player! Can score and create goals.”

Vuyo Ramogale backed the move:

“Good move, maestro.”

Te Ba says Cheifs should swoop in:

“Kaizer Chiefs should sign this guy.”

Beekay Excellent says City will be a force:

“Cape Town City will be dangerous next season.”

Cape Town City deny Itumeleng Khune rumours

As Briefly News reported, Cape Town City boss John Comitis said the side admires veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune but will not pursue a move for the player.

Comitis said the Citizens will stick to current shot-stopper Darren Keet instead of signing the player who ended his 25-year stay at Kaizer Chiefs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News