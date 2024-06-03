After beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, 1 June 2024, Orlando Pirates bagged an R7 million cash prize

A Briefly News source said the club are looking to challenge for more titles next season and have welcomed the cash prize to their bank balance

Fans took to social media to congratulate the Soweto club, who defended the title they won last season and also finished second in the PSL

Orlando Pirates celebrated their Nedbank Cup defence. Image: Orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates enjoyed a successful season after winning two titles, Nedbank Cup and MTN 8, this season and finishing second in the PSL.

After Pirates won the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, 1 June 2024, they claimed R7 million, while the PSL giants also earned just over R16 million in other competitions over the season.

Orlando Pirates can use the money

Pirates announced their winnings this season via the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the club have welcomed the cash rewards as they look to finance squad improvements, including a new contract for top scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa.

The source said:

“The mood in the camp is good after winning the cup, and the board is pleased with how the season ended. This club has high ambitions for next season, and there will be expenses to cover if they want to reach their goals. There are contracts to look at, of course, possible transfers.”

Fans praised Pirates

Football supporters took to social media to congratulate Pirates on their cup victory and praise coach José Riveiro.

Sphola Mlotshwa is proud of his team:

“Once a Pirate, always a Pirate.”

Majazane Sibeko congratulated the Bucs:

“Well done, Buccaneers.”

Loyiso Sophitsho Sijaji praised Riveiro

“Jose must be the coach of the season.”

Lesedi H. Mokwena says Sundowns has a bigger bank balance:

“Not even a quarter of what Sundowns made this season.”

Hanyani Philani is happy:

“If you know, you know. Congratulations.”

Thalente Mbatha is close to signing new Orlando Pirates deal

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates are close to agreeing to a permanent deal for midfielder Thalente Mbatha from SuperSport United.

Mbatha has become a fan favourite since his temporary switch in January 2024, and the club expects him to extend his stay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News