Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has left Manchester United after the English club failed to offer him a new deal

McCarthy, who served as the club’s forward’s coach, has been a popular figure at the club since joining in 2022

Local football fans took to social media to say McCatthy has many options to become a head coach in Mzansi

Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has not received a new contract at Manchester United. Image: Matt McNulty

Bafana’s all-time leading scorer, Benni McCarthy, will be searching for a new job after he failed to land a new contract at Manchester United.

The Bafana legend's contract as the club’s forwards coach expires at the end of June 2024, and he yearns to return to the head coaching role he previously held at Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC.

Benni McCarthy’s Manchester United contract has expired

Benni speaks about his time at Manchester United in the tweet below:

According to British publication Daily Mirror, United’s new owners, INEOS Group, have made changes to the club, including releasing McCarthy.

A club statement read:

“Whilst many have ­welcomed our new approach, we are aware that a number of colleagues prefer not to commit to this new way of working and are keen to understand their options.”

Fans want Benni back in Mzansi

Local football fans took to social media to say Benni needs to return home, while the Bafana legend said he is a lifelong supporter of Kaizer Chiefs.

Phillip Mokone wants Benni in the PSL:

“He must come back to PSL. One of the best, this guy; I wish he could get a chance to coach Chiefs or Pirates.”

Mthokozisi Mthembu is sad:

“Sad news, hey.”

Thabiso David says Chiefs should hire Benni:

“Chiefs should consider signing him.”

Sinda Mavundla gave some advice:

“Benni must go back to Amazulu FC.”

Pretty Indiphile Dlanjwa says Benni has options:

“Come back home; someone is calling your name.”

Benni McCarthy celebrates Manchester United’s FA Cup victory

As reported by Briefly News, Benni McCarthy took part in Manchester United’s wild celebrations after winning the FA Cup on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

The Old Trafford side secured victory by beating English Premiership champions Manchester City 2-1 at the Wembley showpiece.

