Star striker Victor Osimhen has pulled out of the Nigerian squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024, through injury

The Napoli striker will be a big miss for coach Finidi George, who will make his debut in charge of Nigeria

Local netizens took to social media to say Bafana are fortunate, while others believe Nigeria have enough firepower to win

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Star forward Victor Osimhen pulled out of the Nigeria squad through injury. Image: Victorosimhen9

Source: Twitter

Striker Victor Osimhen will be a notable absentee for Nigeria when they face Bafana in a World Cup qualifier on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The Napoli striker picked up an injury ahead of Finidi George’s debut as Nigerian coach and will miss the critical clash against Bafana.

Nigeria confirmed Victor Osimhen’s injury

Osimhen's injury was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to Sportswire, the Nigeria Football Association (NFF) released a statement to confirm Osimhen’s injury, while George said his side has no fear ahead of the Bafana match.

The statement read:

“Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, is injured and out for four weeks.”

Fans still back Nigeria

Local netizens took to social media to say Nigeria still had stars to win, while others backed Bafana to win the match.

Sjebhå Phangisa says Bafana got lucky:

“Great news. Hala South Africa.”

Cha Corruption Tendie backed Bafana:

“South Africa will beat Nigeria.”

Adamma Nwachukwu says Nigeria have options:

“We have Boniface and Lookman.”

Donteeto Mark backed Nigeria

“We will still beat South Africa and the Benin Republic, respectively.”

Kgoši Manthibu III is happy:

“Bafana Bafana, straight win.”

Lyle Foster is back in the Bafana squad

As Briefly News reported, Burnley striker Lyle Foster has been recalled to the Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

The striker was selected in Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad, and fans took to social media to disagree with the decision.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News