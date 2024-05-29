Nigeria Forward Victor Osimhen Will Miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Bafana
- Star striker Victor Osimhen has pulled out of the Nigerian squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024, through injury
- The Napoli striker will be a big miss for coach Finidi George, who will make his debut in charge of Nigeria
- Local netizens took to social media to say Bafana are fortunate, while others believe Nigeria have enough firepower to win
Striker Victor Osimhen will be a notable absentee for Nigeria when they face Bafana in a World Cup qualifier on Friday, 7 June 2024.
The Napoli striker picked up an injury ahead of Finidi George’s debut as Nigerian coach and will miss the critical clash against Bafana.
Nigeria confirmed Victor Osimhen’s injury
Osimhen's injury was confirmed in the tweet below:
According to Sportswire, the Nigeria Football Association (NFF) released a statement to confirm Osimhen’s injury, while George said his side has no fear ahead of the Bafana match.
The statement read:
“Africa Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, is injured and out for four weeks.”
Fans still back Nigeria
Local netizens took to social media to say Nigeria still had stars to win, while others backed Bafana to win the match.
Sjebhå Phangisa says Bafana got lucky:
“Great news. Hala South Africa.”
Cha Corruption Tendie backed Bafana:
“South Africa will beat Nigeria.”
Adamma Nwachukwu says Nigeria have options:
“We have Boniface and Lookman.”
Donteeto Mark backed Nigeria
“We will still beat South Africa and the Benin Republic, respectively.”
Kgoši Manthibu III is happy:
“Bafana Bafana, straight win.”
