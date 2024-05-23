Super Eagles coach Finidi George said his side are ready for their upcoming match against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024

After his appointment in April, the World Cup qualifier will be the first match as coach for the former midfielder

Football fans took to social media, saying the 2024 Afcon finalists will beat Bafana in the World Cup qualifier

Nigeria coach Finidi George will face Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024. Image: VI Images and Phil Cole /Allsport

Nigeria coach Finidi George said his side has nothing to fear when they face Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024.

George will make his debut as Super Eagles coach against Bafana, and the former Nigeria international midfielder says his side will be prepared.

Finidi George has no fear

George speaks about the upcoming match against Bafana in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, George said the Super Eagles are focused on the match against Bafana, who welcomed striker Lyle Foster back to the squad.

George said:

"For me as a coach, it's either you have a good result, or you don't have a good result. One cannot be scared in life. We will do our job and make sure we get the best out of that game, and apart from that, nothing else."

Fans back the Super Eagles

Local football fans took to social media to back the 2024 Afcon finalists to beat Bafana in the World Cup qualifier.

Bongani Mgubela expects a Bafana victory:

"I used to fear Nigeria when Finidi was still a player, but now we can beat them home and away."

Msawakhe Vezi says Nigeria will win:

"Yes, because Nigeria is ranked higher than South Africa."

RG Junioris waiting for George's squad:

"When will he release the squad?"

YvesSaint King Tsatsi says George should not worry:

"Putting himself under unnecessary pressure, the next thing he will be blaming overseas players who didn't show up."

Prince Habakhukhu Maila backed Nigeria:

"Bafana won't beat Nigeria."

Four Stellenbosch FC players make the Bafana squad

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC stars Jayden Adams, Thabo Moloisane, Iqraam Rayners, and Devin Titus have been named in Bafana's preliminary squad.

Titus and Moloisane received their first call-ups to Hugo Broos' side, while Rayners and Adams have already represented Bafana.

