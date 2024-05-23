Upington City striker Keletso Makgalwa is not in contact with Kaizer Chiefs, says his agent Ntobatsi Masegela

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward scored 11 goals for the NFD side this season and has been linked to Amakhosi

Amakhosi fans took to social media saying they feel the 27-year-old does not have the quality to play for Chiefs

Agent Ntobatsi Masegela said it does not make sense for his client Keletso Makgalwa to join Kaizer Chiefs while they are still waiting to hire a new coach.

The 27-year-old scored 11 goals for NFD side Upington City, which has caught the attention of Chiefs, who are also linked with Serbian-based attacker Luther Singh.

Keletso Makgalwa's agent dismisses Kaizer Chiefs link

Chiefs are interested in Makgalwa, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to KickOff, Ntobatsi confirmed Makgalwa will not be joining the side looking to rebuild their squad ahead of next season.

The agent said:

"How can I allow Keletso to go? No one even knows who's going to coach the club (next season). So, you need to understand who is going to coach the club before you let the player go. You need to understand the project that you're going into."

Amakhosi fans do not want Makgalwa

Chiefs supporters took to social media, saying Makgalwa does not have the quality to play for the Soweto club, and they are happy the striker is no longer linked.

Ayla Phil is frustrated:

"Management of KC, this is your problem. You need to stop signing players before the arrival of a coach or without the coach's concern."

Tshepang KingLovisto Chaka is sad:

"I am sad, but I don't see any impact he will bring to our sinking ship."

Merriam Makoto dismissed the rumour:

"This is a joke."

Lwazi Mfg Mjwara expects more links:

"It's that time of the season, where every player is linked with Chiefs."

Church KJ Bafedile says Chiefs can do better:

"Chiefs is not ambitious; he is a small team player."

Percy Tau wants a reunion with Pitso Mosimane

As reported by Briefly News, Percy Tau will only join Kaizer Chiefs if the club hires Pitso Mosimane as the head coach next season.

The Bafana midfielder is heading towards an Al Ahly exit and is rumoured to return to Mzansi to play for Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates.

