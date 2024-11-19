Local football fans will get a chance to see the FIFA World Cup when the trophy arrives in Mzansi on Saturday, 23 November 2024

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams made the announcement via social media, saying fans in Midrand would have a chance to see the trophy

Local football fans celebrated the announcement, while some took the chance to shower praise on Williams

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams announced that the FIFA World Cup will arrive in Mzansi, and fans in Midrand will see the trophy.

The 32-year-old Bafana star announced the news on social media, saying the trophy would be at the Mall of Africa on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has called local fans to see the FIFA World Cup in Midrand. Image: Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP.

Williams announced that fans could see the Jules Rimet Trophy, and the Lev Yashin Trophy nominee encouraged fans to flood the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Ronwen Williams makes a call to fans

Williams speaks to fans on Instagram:

According to the Instagram post, Williams called the fans while Bafana, after beating Uganda 2-0 on Friday, 15 November, is one win away from topping their AFCON qualification group.

Williams said:

"Mzansi. The big day is here! On behalf of @Visa_RSA, I'm proud to announce Visa is bringing the FIFA World Cup™️ Winner's Trophy to SA! Catch it at Mall of Africa on Sat 23 Nov."

Local fans cannot wait

Local football fans said on social media that they were looking forward to seeing the trophy, while others praised Williams.

Kidu.lango respects Williams:

"Respect button this dude."

Zandintshobololo69 has high hopes:

"We'll touch it when you guys do a trophy parade after winning it in 2026."

Vickimason is happy:

"Nice!"

Johnathansphiwe admires Williams:

"Big broh."

Uvuyomgabi.jpg asked a question:

"Why this weekend?"

