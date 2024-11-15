Bafana Bafana climbed to the top of their AFCON qualification group after beating Uganda 2-0 on Friday, 16 November 2024, at a packed Mandela National Stadium in the Kira Municipality.

The Bafana victory match proved to be a cagey affair after both sides had already qualified for the 2025 tournament before kick-off.

Bafana Bafana substitute Thapelo Morena opened Bafana's account against Uganda. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

With both sides already qualified for AFCON 2025, the first half was rather forgettable as neither attack managed a shot on target.

Bafana Bafana super-sub brings life to the game

The match finally sprung to life in the second half after substitute Thapelo Morena scored in the 49th minute to put bold Bafana coach Hugo Broos' side ahead.

Sloppy play at the back from Ugandan allowed Evidence Makgopa to put pressure on the defence, which led to Morena tapping Bafana into the lead.

Hugo Broos rang in changes

Following Morena's goal, the match sprung into life. Uganda nearly had an instant equaliser after miscommunication led to a chance that flew inches past Ronwen Williams in the Bafana goal.

Uganda continued to push for an equaliser, but the match ended in the 89th minute after another substitute, Patrick Maswanganyi, produced the match's best moment.

Watch Maswanganyi's brilliant goal in the video below:

The Orlando Pirates star brilliantly brought an aerial ball in the box before turning to score Bafana's second goal of the match.

Fans were not impressed by Bafana's victory

Local football fans celebrated Bafana's win on social media but quickly pointed out that the match was not exciting.

Llekamania_ loved the atmosphere at the stadium:

"Lovely scenes."

MagolengKabelo praised the scorers:

“Super-subs.”

MzuraVanie did not enjoy the first half:

"That was boring yooh."

Kamohelo_msibi made a suggestion:

"Without Themba Zwane, the team can't create chances; we need Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi. Next time, we need to pick Sirino and Ribiero so that we can do well."

Thato_jafta did not enjoy the match:

"This thing of qualifying with games to spare will leave us with boring games to watch."

Uganda claim CAF corruption

As Briefly News reported, a Ugandan football coach claimed there was corruption in CAF after Bafana Bafana qualified for AFCON 2025 before playing the Cranes.

The match between Bafana and Uganda on Friday, 15 November 2024, was less significant after South Sudan's shock 3-2 victory over Congo the day before.

