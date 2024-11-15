After South Sudan helped Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2025 AFCON, Ugandan development coach Paul Mujuni voiced concern over the CAF's scheduling

Bafana qualified ahead of their crunch match against Uganda after South Sudan'supset 3-2 victory over Congo Brazzaville on Thursday, 14 November 2024

Local football fans agreed with Mujuni on social media, while others said the coach is just trying to stir the pot with his claims of corruption

Uganda development coach Paul Mujuni is upset that their match against Bafana Bafana on Friday, 15 November 2024, will no longer determine AFCON qualification.

The Cranes match against Bafana was a much-anticipated affair before South Sudan's victory over Congo Brazzaville secured Afcon qualification for Hugo Broos' side.

Uganda claim there is corruption in CAF due to match scheduling issues. Image: OfficialFUFA.

Source: Twitter

South Sudan's victory meant Bafana qualified ahead of the match against Uganda, and Mujuni said CAF should have scheduled the games at the same time instead of a day apart.

Paul Mujuni makes corruption claim

Mujuni complains about CAF in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Mujuni said he was upset because he and Broos expected a tough match between the group K rivals.

Mujuni said:

"The corruption in Africa is harming the sport. In Africa, we often look for shortcuts, which are the loopholes that must be addressed. It is great for both Uganda and South Africa, but we wanted our match against Bafana Bafana to come with pressure for both countries. That would have been ideal."

Fans agree with Mujuni

Local football fans agreed with Mujuni on social media, saying they were looking forward to watching the match, which was sold out in Uganda.

Vhutshilo Shautendie Mukwena agrees:

"That's true, now the game between South Africa and Uganda is less interesting."

Zakes Ka Zakade denies any corruption:

"South Sudan beating Congo yesterday was a good sign that African football isn't bad in terms of corruption because Sudan is out. They could have sold that game, but they won."

Insta T Bathong says Mujuniis is clutching at straws:

"I understand his point; however, the games he is mentioning are penultimate games. If there were a last game for all the groups, then that would be corruption.

Peace Kagiso Peace is not surprised:

"That's CAF being CAF."

Sboniso Khumalo is happy:

"That does not change the fact that Bafana Bafana is on holiday in Uganda."

Danny Jordaan professes his innocence

As reported by Briefly News, SAFA president Danny Jordaan said he would fight the corruption charges against him following his arrest by the Hawks.

The 73-year-old SAFA boss was arrested on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, after allegations that he spent R1.3 million of the association's money for personal reasons.

