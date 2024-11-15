Uganda vs South Africa: Preview, H2H, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

Uganda will host South Africa in the second leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Kampala on Friday

The Cranes and Bafana Bafana have both qualified for the next year's competition but they are battling for the top spot in Group K

Briefly News has analysed all you need to know ahead of the mouthwatering clash between the first and second placed teams

South Africa will begin the final stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda, having already secured a place in the competition next year.

Congo Brazzaville's 3-2 loss against South Sudan sealed Bafana Bafana's qualification for the competition, but they have the huge task of claiming the top spot ahead of Uganda.

The Cranes are better placed to secure the top spot, as they are currently two points ahead of Hugo Broos' side in Group K.

Uganda's forward Rogers Mato fights for the ball with South Africa's defender Khuliso Mudau during the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Orlando Stadium. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Uganda vs South Africa: All you need to know about the tie

Match preview

Uganda won three games out of their first four matches and only dropped points against South Africa in the first leg.

The Cranes are on 10 points and must avoid defeat against Bafana Bafana in Kampala to confirm their status as group winners.

Bafana Bafana, on the other hand, won two out of four games and are on eight points. They must win their last two matches in the qualifiers to top the group.

Team news and possible lineups

Geoffrey Wasswa returns for Uganda, but Cranes head coach Paul Put is without Derrick Nsibambi, Nicholas Mwere, and Arnold Odong.

Broos is still without Percy Tau, and he surprisingly left out Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana from his squad.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster is out of contention due to injury, but it is not much of a worry as they have in-form Iqraam Rayners in the squad.

Uganda's possible starting lineup: Isima Watenga, Kenneth Semakula, Bevis Mugabi, Halidi Lwaliwa, Abdu Azlizi Kayondo, Omedi, Taddeo Lwanga, Khalid Aucho, Allan Okello, Jude Ssemugabi, Rogers Mato

South Africa's possible starting lineup: Sage Stephens; Khuliso Mudau, Rushwin Dortley, Mothobi Mvala, Fawaaz Basadien; Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Patrick Maswanganyi, Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana; Iqraam Rayners

Head-to-head

The Cranes have not won against South Africa in their last five matches in all competitions for the past 20 years.

Both teams recent encounter ended in a 2-2 draw at the Orlando Stadium in September.

Time and where to watch

The match is scheduled for 15.00 at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday, November 15, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SABC.

Source: Briefly News