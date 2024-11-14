Bafana Bafana heads into the match against Uganda on Friday, 15 November 2024, knowing that a win will secure their place at the 2025 Afcon tournament

Coach Hugo Broos' side travelled to face the group K log leaders on Thursday, 14 November, hoping to better the 2-2 draw between the two sides in their previous encounter

Local football fans backed Bafana on social media, showing confidence that the side will secure their ticket to Morocco

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos knows what is on the line when his side faces Uganda on Friday, 15 November 2024.

If Bafana beats their group K rivals in Uganda, the Belgian tactician will match his goal of securing a place at the 2025 Afcon tournament.

Bafana Bafana need a victory in their last two Afcon qualifiers to book their ticket to Morocco in 2025. Image: BafanaBafana.

Ahead of the match against Uganda and South Sudan on Tuesday, 19 November, Broos said he would resign if Bafana failed to qualify.

Bafana Bafana are confident

Bafana left Mzansi to face Uganda, according to the tweet below:

With only two uncapped players in the Bafana Bafana squad, the side will head into the match filled with confidence, while their opponents, Uganda, currently tops the qualification group.

With 10 points in the bag, Uganda have one foot in the Afcon door and will need a point to secure their place in the continental showpiece, as two heavy defeats could lead to disaster.

Local fans are confident

Local football fans expressed confidence on social media, believing coach Broos will lead the side to victory.

Senzo Inno Mgoduka will miss the game:

"The game is so early, some of us will still be at work, and we can't use TVs."

Baki Cody Molefe waits to see if Broos will keep his promise:

"Let's see if Rick Flair will resign. He took our opponents lightly and disrespected them."

Mandla Silaule made a prediction:

"South Africa will qualify before playing this match because South Sudan will win/draw against Congo."

Lindiwe Shabangu hopes for the best:

“All the best Bafana Bafana.”

Zipho Joko is hopeful:

“All the best Bafana Bafana. Much needed three points."

Dickson More Poweris confident:

"South Africa, straight win."

Ma Ck asked a question:

"Will they be playing on artificial turf?"

Mlibo Cartell Makulupala already claimed victory:

"Our three points."

Oscarine Agagula wants Bafana Bafana to win:

"Ugandans have been talking a lot lately; it's time to shut them down."

Sondiya Mvulane says Bafana will win:

"South Africa will qualify for Morocco 2025 Afcon tomorrow."

