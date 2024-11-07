Stellenbosch duo Sage Stephens and Fawaaz Basadien have been named in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of Afcon qualifiers in November 2024

The pair are the only uncapped players in the Bafana squad that will face Uganda and South Sudan

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Broos has selected a well-balanced side, while there are question marks about the exclusion of a particular star

Hugo Broos has fulfilled the dream of Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens by selecting the 33-year-old in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The shot-stopper has been selected alongside Stellies teammate Fawaaz Basadien as the only uncapped players in the Bafana side set to play in Afcon qualifiers during November 2024.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has handed Stellenbosch FC star his dream call-up to the national side. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA and StellenboschFC/Twitter.

Stephens stated his desire to play for the national squad after finishing second to Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams for the PSL Golden Glove last season.

Sage Stephens gets first Bafana Bafana call-up

Bafana Bafana named their squad on their Twitter (X) profile:

After Broos trimmed his preliminary squad, local fans said the side was balanced, although there were question marks over the exclusion of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana.

Egyptian-based star Percy Tau, Minnesota United standout Bongokuhle Hlongwane and PSL Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa were among the notable exclusions from the side.

Fans have questions about Bafana Bafana side

Most local football fans reacted positively to the squad on social media, while some had questions for Broos.

Senzo Inno Mgoduka admires Broos:

"I love how consistent Mr Broos is; this is how to build and prosper."

Sizolwethu Mngoma questioned a selection:

“So Ngezana is better than Kekana?”

Goodman Madondo is surprised by one selection:

"Nyiko Mobbie has strong muthi."

Lucado Macado gave their view on the squad:

"The day Mobbie and Sibisi get dropped, we will start winning trophies. I like the tight competition in the goalkeeping department; the attack could've been better, and the midfield is alright."

Mahlatse Mokgobi criticised Broos:

"We don't have a coach. Where is Mabasa and Shabalala?”

Kwanele Ngidi is happy:

"I would've preferred Kekana over Sibisi, but it's a good squad anyway. Well deserved to qualify for Afcon."

Kagiso Kagi Thobejane is confused:

"I'll never understand the decision to pick Mobbie over Matuludi; who's raking more man of the match awards."

Simphiwe Sihle applauded three selections:

"I'm thrilled to see Mvala, Stephens and Makgopa. They have played very well in their teams. They really deserved the national call-ups."

Pascal B Zulu is missing a player:

"I am a Pirates fan, but Grant Kekana is needed."

Bong'nkosi Van-Zyl Mamba praised one selection:

"I'm happy with Sage Stephens. He proved himself many times, and it's time for him to shine in the national team jersey."

