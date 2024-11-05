Elias Mokwana has repaid Esperance Sportive de Tunis fans' patience with a crucial goal during their clash with fierce rival Sportive de Tunis

The former Sekhukhune United forward came from the bench to score in his club's 2-0 win over ES Sahel in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1

Esperance fans showed the Bafana Bafana star love after making history with his goal against their club's fierce rival in the league

South African international Elias Mokwana was celebrated massively by Esperance fans after making history during their 2-0 win over Etoile du Sahel in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

The former Sekhukhune United star started the match on the bench but was subbed on in the 82nd minute before hitting the back of the net six minutes later.

The Tunisian giants' fans will never forget the Bafana Bafana winger's goal, his first since joining the club in the summer.

South African international Elias Mokwana made history after scoring his first goal for Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1. Photo: @ESTuniscom.

Source: Twitter

Esperance fans celebrate Mokwana after making history

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwana's goal was remarkable as he wrote his name in the history books of Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

The former Platinum City star became the first South African to score for the club in the Tunisian top flight.

Esperance's victory over rivals Etoile du Sahel moved them to sixth place in the Tunisian league table, five points behind league leaders Olympique Beja.

In a viral video shared by South African journalist Lorenz Kohler on X (formerly known as Twitter), Esperance fans celebrated Mokwana for sealing their victory over their number-one rival in the Tunisian league.

The viral video sparked different reactions from local fans on social media.

Reactions as Mokwana receives love from Esperance fans

Llekamania_ said:

"He scored against Etoil du Sahil, now that's how you make the fans love you."

EnzoGumede wrote:

"I just love the consistent of north African fans, when they love a player, they express their love wholeheartedly, and so when they hate you. All the love for Ellies. Wishing him all the best.🔥"

KaniMolise reacted:

"This is great, makes me proud to be South African."

mafemvula41215 implied:

"Happy for him, just imagine if he had chosen to play for an unambitious team like kaizer chiefs. He is going to win the league and play in the club world cup."

Kamohelo_Moloii commented:

"He is one of the players who is humbling me, I never believed he's that good. But to be honest I'm happy for the brother."

Mokwana produces sublime skill

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwana produced a sublime skill before scoring his debut goal for Esperance over the weekend.

The Bafana Bafana winger dribbled past an on-rushing ES Sahel defender and goalkeeper to hit the back of the net for his debut goal for the 4-time African champions.

