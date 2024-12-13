Foreign Coaches Mamelodi Sundowns Brought to the PSL Since 2010
- PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns recently shocked Mzansi by sacking Manqoba Mngqithi and replacing him with Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso
- The Portuguese coach is the fourth permanent foreign coach since 2010 and the 18th coach in the Patrice Motsepe era
- Briefly News examined the foreign coaches since 2010 and their successes at the defending PSL champions
Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso will begin his tenure at Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 15 December 2024, in the CAF Champions League after replacing Manqoba Mngqithi.
The Portuguese coach is the fourth foreign tactician at the defending PSL champions since 2010, and Briefly News has examined some of his predecessors.
Despite winning 22 major titles since mining magnate Patrice Motsepe took over the club, Sundowns have made 18 coaching changes, with six foreigners taking the reins since 2020.
Miguel Cardoso, December 2024 - Current
Watch Cardoso speak about his arrival at Sundowns in the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
On Tuesday, 10 December, Cardoso replaced Mngqithi as the head coach of Masandawana after they had an unimpressive start to the CAF Champions League with two draws.
Cardoso has European experience after coaching in Portugal, France, Spain, and Greece, and he won the Tunisian league title with Esperance last season.
Johan Neeskens, July 2011 - December 2012
The highly rated Dutch coach arrived at Sundowns intending to win silverware but failed to do so despite reaching two cup finals.
Neeskens, who passed away on 6 October, introduced an attacking style of play at Sundowns, but the highlight of his tenure was a Mzansi record 24-0 victory over Powerlines in March 2021.
Antonio López, June 2010 - February 2011
Spanish coach Lopez had a great start to life as Sundowns' head coach in 2010 but fell short of the PSL title during the season's final matches.
After Lopez's Sundowns side finished fourth, two points shy of eventual champions Orlando Pirates, the Spaniard left the club, citing personal reasons.
Hristo Stoichkov, July 2009 - March 2010
The Bulgarian legend replaced Frenchman Henri Michel at Sundownsm, but he failed to complete a single season before being replaced by his assistant, Lopez.
While Stoichkov did not enjoy success as a coach, he won the Ballon d'Or award in 1994 and 32 major titles in Spain, Japan, USA, and Saudi Arabia.
Miguel Cardoso brings European experience to Mamelodi Sundowns
As reported by Briefly News, new Mamelodi Sundowns has experience coaching across Europe and Africa.
Since 2017, Cardoso has coached clubs in Portugal, France, Greece and Tunisia before landing the top job at the PSL champions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za