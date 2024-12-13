PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns recently shocked Mzansi by sacking Manqoba Mngqithi and replacing him with Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso

The Portuguese coach is the fourth permanent foreign coach since 2010 and the 18th coach in the Patrice Motsepe era

Briefly News examined the foreign coaches since 2010 and their successes at the defending PSL champions

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso will begin his tenure at Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 15 December 2024, in the CAF Champions League after replacing Manqoba Mngqithi.

The Portuguese coach is the fourth foreign tactician at the defending PSL champions since 2010, and Briefly News has examined some of his predecessors.

Miguel Cardoso joins a list of foreign coaches at Mamelodi Sundowns that includes Johan Neeskens and Hristo Stoichkov. Image: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto, Mark Leech/Offside and Adria Puig/Anadolu.

Despite winning 22 major titles since mining magnate Patrice Motsepe took over the club, Sundowns have made 18 coaching changes, with six foreigners taking the reins since 2020.

Miguel Cardoso, December 2024 - Current

Watch Cardoso speak about his arrival at Sundowns in the video below:

On Tuesday, 10 December, Cardoso replaced Mngqithi as the head coach of Masandawana after they had an unimpressive start to the CAF Champions League with two draws.

Cardoso has European experience after coaching in Portugal, France, Spain, and Greece, and he won the Tunisian league title with Esperance last season.

Johan Neeskens, July 2011 - December 2012

The highly rated Dutch coach arrived at Sundowns intending to win silverware but failed to do so despite reaching two cup finals.

Neeskens, who passed away on 6 October, introduced an attacking style of play at Sundowns, but the highlight of his tenure was a Mzansi record 24-0 victory over Powerlines in March 2021.

Antonio López, June 2010 - February 2011

Spanish coach Lopez had a great start to life as Sundowns' head coach in 2010 but fell short of the PSL title during the season's final matches.

After Lopez's Sundowns side finished fourth, two points shy of eventual champions Orlando Pirates, the Spaniard left the club, citing personal reasons.

Hristo Stoichkov, July 2009 - March 2010

The Bulgarian legend replaced Frenchman Henri Michel at Sundownsm, but he failed to complete a single season before being replaced by his assistant, Lopez.

While Stoichkov did not enjoy success as a coach, he won the Ballon d'Or award in 1994 and 32 major titles in Spain, Japan, USA, and Saudi Arabia.

Miguel Cardoso brings European experience to Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, new Mamelodi Sundowns has experience coaching across Europe and Africa.

Since 2017, Cardoso has coached clubs in Portugal, France, Greece and Tunisia before landing the top job at the PSL champions.

