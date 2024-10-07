Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Johan Neeskens has sadly passed away due to illness at the age of 73 on Sunday, 6 October 2024

The Dutchman coached Masandawana from July 2011 till December 2012 and also coached in Europe while, as a player, he won three UEFA Champions League titles

Local football fans mourned the loss of Neeskens on social media, saying the coach brought a unique style of football to Mzansi

Mzansi football fans are mourning the loss of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Johan Neeskens, who passed away on Sunday, 6 October 2024.

The 73-year-old former Downs coach passed away due to illness while working for the Royal Dutch Football Association’s (KNVB) global coaching programme in Algeria.

Dutch coach Johan Neeskens has sadly passed away at the age of 73. image: Christof Koepsel/Bongarts and Tony Marshall/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Neeskens’ passing follows the tragic death of former Sundowns player Alton Meiring, who lost his life after a stabbing incident on Sunday, 29 September.

Johan Neeskens will be missed

The KNVB mourned the loss of Neeskens on their Twittter (X) profile:

According to a KNVB tweet, Neeskens will be sorely missed and always remembered for his accomplishments as a player for FC Barcelona and Ajax Amsterdam.

The KNVB tweeted:

“We’re deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Johan Neeskens. Forever one of our greatest icons.”

Along with coaching current PSL leaders Downs, Neeskens also served as an assistant of the Dutch national side, Barcelona and Galatasaray.

Fans remember Neeskens

Local football fans honoured Neeskens on social media, saying they have fond memories of the Dutch coach.

Lulwando George is sad:

“Aaah, man. I liked him when he was with Sundowns.”

Enoch Matlwa wants to honour the former coach:

“So, are we gonna do a moment of silence in his honour?”

Sbudax Baba Sihle Vilane was a fan:

“This guy was the best; his style of football was something else.”

Darlington Maila mourned the loss:

“Rest in peace, coach.”

Phumelele Gwababa has fond memories:

“His record win of 24-0 will stand for a long time to come. Rest in peace, coach.”

Mamelodi Sundowns learn their Champions League fate

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns will play Raja Casablanca, FAR Rabat, and Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League this season.

While Sundowns discovered their opponents, PSL rivals Orlando Pirates have been drawn in a tough group that includes Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad, and Stade d’Abdijan.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News