CAFCL Draw: Tau Returns to South Africa As Pirates, Sundowns Get Tough Opponents
by  Raphael Abiola 2 min read
  • Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are the only two teams from the Premier Soccer League participating the CAF Champions League
  • The two South African clubs were drawn against tough oppositions as go all out to bring back the trophy back to Mzansi
  • Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau will be returning to South Africa alongside his club teammates after Al Ahly get a PSL side

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn into different groups ahead of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

Bafana Bafana Percy Tau will be making a return to South Africa after the defending champions Al Ahly got a Premier Soccer League side as one of the opponents in the group stage.

The Buccaneers will play in the group stage of the competition for the first time since the 2018/19 season, while the Brazilians will feature for the 10th consecutive time.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have learnt their fate for the 2024/25 CAF Champions League group stage draw. Photo: Ahmed Awaad.
Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have learnt their fate for the 2024/25 CAF Champions League group stage draw. Photo: Ahmed Awaad.
Source: Getty Images

Pirates and Sundowns learn their CAFCL group-stage opponents

According to iDiskiTimes, the draw for Africa's number one club competition was held in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Sundowns will try again after failing to win the competition since 2016 under Pitso Mosimane; they've been drawn in Group B alongside two Moroccan giants.

The Sea Robbers return to the competition after being knocked out in the preliminary stages last season but will face two North African giants in the group phase.

CAF Champions League groups in full:

Group A:

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Young Africans (Ivory Coast)

Al Hilal (Sudan)

MC Alger (Algeria)

Group B:

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Raja AC (Morocco)

ASFAR (Morocco)

Maniema Union (DR Congo)

Group C:

Al Ahly (Egypt)

CR Belouidzdad (Algeria)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Stade d’Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

Group D:

Esperance (Tunisia)

Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Sagrada Esperanca (Angola)

Djoliba (Mali)

How much Sundowns and Pirates will earn

Briefly News earlier reported that Sundowns and Pirates are guaranteed cash prizes for reaching the group stage of the CAF Champions League this season.

The Brazilians defeated Mbabane Swallows in the preliminary round, and the Buccaneers won both legs against Jwaneng Galaxy at the same stage.

Source: Briefly News

