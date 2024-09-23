How Much Sundowns and Pirates Will Earn After Qualifying for CAFCL Group Stages
- Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are the two Premier Soccer League side representing South Africa in the CAF Champions League
- The two South African league giants secured a place in the group stage after defeating Mbabane Swallows and Jwaneng Galaxy respectively
- Sundowns and Pirates are set to receive a huge sum of money for progressing past the preliminary rounds
Premier Soccer League sides Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will fly the South African flag at the CAF Champions League this season, having both secured a place in the group stage.
The Brazilians defeated Mbabane Swallows in the preliminary round, and the Buccaneers won both legs against Jwaneng Galaxy at the same stage.
Masandawana and the Soweto giants progress into the competition's group stage, which comes with hefty cash rewards for both clubs.
How much Sundowns and Pirates will earn
According to a statement released by CAF on its website, all 16 teams that qualified for the group stage will receive a cash reward.
Each team will be paid $50,000 for reaching the preliminary round, which means Pirates and Sundowns will get that share.
According to GOAL, both PSL giants are guaranteed to make at least R12 million to reach the group stage.
If they try as much as possible to qualify for the quarter-final, they will be paid $900,000, and if they finish third or fourth in their respective groups, they will get $700,000 each.
Stellenbosch FC are also competing in the CAF Confederations Cup group stage after defeating Congolese side AS Vita Club in the preliminary round and are guaranteed to earn R7 million.
Pirates and Sundowns await their Champions League fate
Briefly News earlier reported that Pirates and Sundowns are waiting for their group opponents in the CAF Champions League this season.
The Pirates squad will be confident after qualifying for the group stages, and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said they will aim to be successful in the competition this campaign.
PSL champions Sundowns will also be waiting for the draw after a remarkable performance in the preliminary round especially from their new signings.
