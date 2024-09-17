Mngqithi Ignores Chiefs, Explains Why Pirates Are Downs’ Biggest Threat in PSL

Manqoba Mngqithi has named Mamelodi Sundowns' biggest rival for the Premier Soccer League title this season

The Brazilians have won the Betway Premiership title for the past seven campaigns consecutively

The South African coach also ignored the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC as rivals to the Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why Orlando Pirates are the Brazilians' biggest threat in their quest to defend the Premier Soccer League title this season.

The South African tactician ignored Kaizer Chiefs and other PSL sides and named the Buccaneers the only club that can challenge them in the Betway Premiership title race.

The Masandawana have won the PSL for seven consecutive seasons and are hoping to make it eight in a row this campaign, but their poor start in the MTN8 is casting doubts on their mission.

Mngqithi explains why Pirates are Sundowns' biggest threat

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi explained why Orlando Pirates, not Kaizer Chiefs, are his team's biggest opponents in the South African top-flight division this season.

The Mzansi mentor believes the Soweto giants are the only club with enough depth and quality to challenge them for the title, but unveiled their only weakness, which could make them lose the league.

"Because they've [Pirates] got enough depth and quality," Mngqithi told iDiski Times.

"They will be the team that challenges us this season, but they have a tendency to lose against small teams, and the league is won by winning all the small games.

"Even if they can beat you, if you beat all the other small teams, you win the league."

Mngqithi is not bothered about Stellenbosch FC despite losing to them in the semi-finals of the MTN competition.

"No, I don't think they have enough depth to sustain themselves for the season," the Mamelodi Sundowns coach added.

Mngqithi hits back at critics

Briefly News earlier reported that Mngqithi has hit back at critics after his poor start as Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach this season.

The South African tactician took over from Rulani Mokwena, who moved to the Botola Pro League earlier this summer to join Morocco giants Wydad Athletic Club.

