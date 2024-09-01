MTN8: Mngqithi Explains Why Sundowns Were Knocked Out by Stellenbosch

Manqoba Mngqithi has shared his thoughts after Mamelodi Sundowns were knocked out of the MTN8 competition

The Mzansi mentor compared the Brazilians performance in the first leg to the return leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

The Premier Soccer League defending champions next action will be in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why his team were knocked out of the MTN8 by Stellenbosch FC in the semi-final stage.

The Brazilians lost the first leg 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday and failed to make up the difference in the second leg, losing by the same margin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Bradley Mojela's only goal in the second leg gave the Stellies a deserved 2-0 aggregate win over the Premier Soccer League defending champions.

Manqoba Mngqithi speaks on Mamelodi Sundowns' loss against Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 semi-final on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Source: Twitter

Mngqithi explains Sundonws' loss to Stellenbosch

In an interview with SuperSport TV after the match as per iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi shared his thoughts on Sundowns' defeat in the second leg.

The South African tactician believes the solid defence by Steve Barker's side helped them get past his team.

"To be honest, their low block helped them," he said.

"And I don't think they were as clinical. I think our defence was much better today.

"But I don't think we were incisive in our decision-making and technically did not probably give much in the final third.

"But I still think the performance was much better than the performance of Wednesday."

Mamelodi Sundowns' next task is their CAF Champions League 2nd preliminary round against Mbabane Swallows the weekend after the international break.

