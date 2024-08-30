PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns might struggle to continue their dominance of the PSL in the 2024/2025 season

Masandawana has made strong additions to their squad during the off-season, but the shock decision to fire coach Rulani Mokwena might harm their chances

New coach Manqoba Mngqithi suffered a defeat in his second official match, drawing criticism from pundits and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

The decision to fire Rulani Mokwena might come back to bite Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2024/2025 PSL season.

During the off-season, Masandawana added quality to its side while retaining many of its top stars, but the club has failed to impress during the first two matches of the MTN8.

An extra-time own goal was needed to beat Polokwane City, while the side suffered a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch in the semi-final first leg, a defeat Mngqithi said was due to a lack of control.

Hugo Broos was not impressed by Mamelodi Sundowns

Broos speaks about Sundowns in the tweet below:

Following the defeat to Stellies, Broos said the PSL champions did not look like themselves, while former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye said Mngqithi will be fired.

Under Mokwena, Sundowns dominated matches with ball possession on their way to four consecutive PSL titles, and with the Mzansi coach gone, the team has struggled.

Last season, Mokwena only suffered three defeats in all competitions, but Sundowns management deemed it inadequate, which could have been a massive mistake.

Orlando Pirates could end Sundowns’ dominance

While Sundowns have struggled, their rivals have looked impressive in the pre-season, with Orlando Pirates emerging as strong candidates to win the PSL title.

Pirates have invested well in the off-season, and they have a crop of young, excited talent in Relebohile Mofokeng, Thabiso Sesane, and Boitumelo Radiopane who are looking to impress.

Fellow rivals Stellenbosch FC are continuing to excel, while Kaizer Chiefs will enter the season looking to prove a point that could trouble Sundowns.

With so many factors going against Sundowns, Masandawana has a talented squad that could retain their title, but it will take more work, and they could fall short.

Eric Tinkler backs PSL rivals to beat Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler said PSL rivals have what it takes to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the PSL title next season.

The City coach said there are a number of teams that can beat the side that has won seven consecutive league titles.

