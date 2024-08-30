PSL club Kaizer Chiefs has reached an agreement with rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows for a deal for left-back Bradley Cross

The Soweto giants have struggled to lure Fawaaz Basadien and Riaan Hanamub before landing Cross

Local football fans praised the deal on social media but asked questions about the lack of movement for an attacking player

Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Cross is set to leave Lamontville Golden Arrows for Kaizer Chiefs after the clubs agreed on his transfer.

The Soweto club has been actively searching for a new left-back to join the club and finally filled the void after the acquisition of the 23-year-old.

Cross will be the sixth player to join Chiefs, who have struggled to reach an agreement with Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien.

Kaizer Chiefs is set to welcome their sixth signing

A Kaizer Chiefs staff member told Briefly News, Chiefs are set to finalise the move for Cross after the club suffered a disagreement over the fee of Riaan Hanamub.

The source said:

"It is no secret that the cub wants to sign a new left-back, and they have now agreed to sign Cross. Both Arrows and Chiefs are happy with the agreement, and the next step is to finalise the deal to bring him to Naturena."

Amakhosi fans are frustrated

Chiefs fans praised the deal for Cross on social media, while many voiced their frustrations about the club's lack of movement in signing a new striker.

S-Zetbeatz Nolangeni is frustrated:

"They sign so many defenders but are still losing 4-0, 3-0 during pre-season. Who is going to score goals?"

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro admires the signing:

"Jealousy aside, Chiefs got a quality player here."

Sanele Skelenzo Mvubu is a fan of Cross:

"He was supposed to join us long ago, but Zwane slipped up. He's a great player, by the way."

Yoush Thobani Thlarin Skosana wants attacking signings:

"They are going to play defensive football."

Xolani UMgadli applauded the move:

"They made a good signing; he is the best."

Kaizer Chiefs suffer a pre-season drubbing

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 3-0 pre-season friendly loss to PSL rivals TS Galaxy on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

The Soweto club was outmatched by their PSL rivals at the FNB Stadium, which brought harsh criticism from their supporters.

