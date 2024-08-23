Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs have suffered multiple setbacks in their pursuit of a new left-back ahead of the 2024/2025 season

The club have failed to reach an agreement for Fawaaz Basadien and have reportedly been outpriced by AmaZulu FC for Riaan Hanamub

Local football fans said on social media that Chiefs should pay the price for Hanamub, while others voiced their frustrations over their failed attempts

AmaZulu FC has reportedly outpriced PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs for Namibian left-back Riaan Hanamub.

The Soweto giants are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old but are unwilling to pay the price while they have failed to sign Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC.

Kaizer Chiefs are unwilling to pay the asking price for Riaan Hanamub from AmaZulu FC.

During the off-season, Chiefs have signed five new players but are struggling to sign Hanamub, who could sign a new deal at Usuthu.

Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC struggle to find level ground

Chiefs are unwilling to meet AmaZulu's price for Hanamub, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs are unwilling to meet AmaZulu's asking price for Hanamub, an alternative to Basadien, a player Stellenbosch is determined to keep.

The source said:

"Since they are struggling to get Basadien, they turned their attention to Riaan Hanamub, who AmaZulu are pricing at R8.5 million, but Chiefs are only willing to go as far as R4 million. That is where the situation is getting tough for Chiefs."

Fans say Chiefs must pay the price

Local football fans said on social media that if Chiefs wants a player, they should do all they can to pay the price.

Chocko Mukoni says Chiefs must be smart:

"Chiefs must wait till he is free in January. AmaZulu can't sell an old player for that kind of money. They are taking chances."

Funyufunyu Teeman Chef Lutendo does not rate Hanamub:

"We don't need this player."

Senzo BojelaSncono says Hanamub would be a good signing:

"He's ready-made at his age, experienced."

Arno Van Zyl says Chiefs must go for the deal:

"Chiefs defence needs to be better this season. Worth spending money on good players at the back."

Mr-summer Ra-Team G-One says it should be simple:

"As long we don't want to pay, we won't get him."

New Kaizer Chiefs player is excited by PSL

As reported by Briefly News, new Kaizer Chiefs signing Inacio Miguel said he is excited to play in the PSL.

The Angolan defender thanked his former side, Perto de Luanda, and said he could not wait to play in front of Amakhosi fans.

Source: Briefly News