After selling Deono van Rooyen to Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC showed they are willing to sell their star players

Since last season, the Winelands side has received bids from PSL rivals and overseas clubs for several key players

Briefly News took a look at the Stellies players that have been linked with moves away from the club that finished third in the PSL last season

Deono van Rooyen, the skipper of Stellenbosch FC, has left the club to join Orlando Pirates, and several former teammates could join him through the exit door at the Winelands club.

Several Stellenbosch players have been linked with a move away from the club, and despite their intent to keep their star players, Van Rooyen's sale proves they are willing to sell.

Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams could follow Deono van Rooyen out the exit door at Stellenbosch FC. Image: StellenboschFC.

Stellies players linked with moves away from the club

Iqraam Rayners

According to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi, Rayners is joining the PSL champions.

The striker finished second in the race for the PSL Golden Boot award last season after scoring 15 goals for the Winelands side.

Jayden Adams

The midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation for several months, attracting interest from Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

After clubs expressed interest, Stellenbosch priced the Bafana Bafana midfielder at R40 million and said it would only consider an overseas bid.

Antonio van Wyk

Winger Van Wyk has interested several clubs in the PSL, with fans adding the 22-year-old to their wishlist after his impressive performances for Stellenbosch.

In January 2024, former Bafana Bafana star and Van Wyk's agent Lance Davids said the player is contracted till 2025 and will only move cheaply.

Ismael Toure

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have reignited their interest in the Ivorian defender and have reportedly contacted Stellenbosch.

Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi is a fan of Toure and is looking to add the towering defender to his squad ahead of his debut season at Amakhosi.

Fawaaz Basadien

Stellenbosch has already rejected bids from Chiefs for the defender, and after selling Van Rooyen, the club hopes to keep the 27-year-old.

Basadien is a vital member of the Maroons squad, who will look to make an impression in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Stellenbosch FC can keep their star players

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said the club has enough pull to keep hold of their star players ahead of next season.

Several Stellies players have been linked with high-profile exits, but coach Barker believes the club has enough ambition to persuade their stars to stay.

