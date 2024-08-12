Angolan defender Miguel Inacio has reportedly agreed terms to join Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

The 28-year-old could leave Perto de Luanda and become the fifth signing at Amakhosi ahead of the 2024/2025 season

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, as they believe coach Nasreddine Nabi is making smart purchase at Amakhosi

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly agreed terms for Angolan defender Miguel Inacio from Petro de Luanda.

New Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has been looking to improve his squad ahead of his debut season significantly and has already signed four new players.

If Chiefs successfully pursue Inacio, the defender will join fellow new signings Rushwin Dortley, Gaston Sirino, Fiacre Ntwari and Bongani Sam at the club.

Kaizer Chiefs agree terms with Angolan star

Chiefs are closing in on a fifth signing, according to the tweet below:

According to a FARPost source, Inacio will join former Petro teammates Gilberto and Carlinhos in Mzansi after their respective moves to Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City.

The source said:

"The two clubs have finalised the transfer fee, and Inacio is expected to sign this week after agreeing to personal terms."

Fans welcome Chiefs' new signing

Local football fans praised Chiefs on social media, saying Tunisian coach Nabi is making smart purchases for Amakhosi.

Dre Chase Wrld applauded Nabi:

"Nabi signing players like Guardiola. Going for his type, not famous players."

Modise Drippaveli backs the move:

"It's a good signing by Nabi; why not address the problems at the back before jumping into other positions?

Sydney Kobowants other areas to improve:

"We are busy signing defenders but still can't get Velebayi and Tau. Also, why don't we offload other defenders?"

Mpho Letsoalo agrees with the purchase:

"A proper way of restructuring is building a squad from the back. Once you have a solid defensive line, it is then when you can start thinking about building the attack."

Arnza Anza gave Chiefs a list:

"Okay, now Chiefs must sign a proper quality left back, two central quality midfielders, two quality wingers, a top quality striker and another playmaker. Yes, we have Sirino, but we still need another playmaker."

Kaizer Chiefs to miss out on Congolese striker

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs are set to miss out on the signing of Congolese striker Fiston Mayele.

The 30-year-old striker, valued at R14 million, recently emerged as a target for Chiefs but is set to reject the PSL side to stay at Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

