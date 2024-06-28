Soweto club Orlando Pirates have announced their first signing ahead of next season with the arrival of Angolan forward Delvi Miguel Vieira, known as Gilberto

The 23-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Soweto club after leaving Angolan side Petro de Luanda

Fans took to social media to show their excitement for the arrival of the highly-rated Angolan star

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Angolan star Gilberto. Image: gilbertomiguel32

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of highly-rated Angolan forward Delvi Miguel Vieira, known as Gilberto, from Petro de Luanda.

The 23-year-old Angolan international signed a three-year deal for Pirates, who could look to offload midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

Orlando Pirates unveil Gilberto

Pirates announced Gilberto's arrival in the video below:

Speaking on their website, Pirates said they are excited to announce the star player's arrival, while their former star Thabang Monare has found a new home at Sekhukhune United.

The club said:

"The enterprising forward comes off an impressive season where he starred at the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier in the year, helping guide Angola to the competition's quarterfinals."

Reports suggest Pirates will pay R11 million for the striker who cored five goals for the Angolan league champions last season.

Fans are excited by Gilberto's arrival

Pirates supporters took to social media to praise the club after they secured the services of the player who starred for Angola at the Afcon.

Disnormal Mallowshxt backed Gilberto:

"He will shine at Pirates."

Jimmy Su is a fan:

"I have watched a couple of clips of him in action; he's a fantastic player."

Les Da Baker praised Gilberto:

"Welcome, boy. Very versatile."

Kwenisto Makgakga admires Pirates:

"This team keeps making us happy. Hope he will be given a chance."

Menzi Nkhabanhle welcomed Gilberto:

"Welcome home, GILBERTO."

Orlando Pirates star extends his stay at the club

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has signed a one-year extension at the Soweto club.

The 32-year-old's current contract was set to expire at the end of June 2024, but the fan favourite has decided to extend his stay in Soweto by another year.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News