Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo could leave the Soweto club as they look to renew their squad

The 29-year-old player’s contract expires at the end of June 2025 and Pirates could cash out on the player or a loan deal

Fans took to social media to say Ndlondlo deserves a new club, while others believe Pirates are wrong to let him go

Orlando Pirates will bring new players in at the club next season. Image: orlandopirates

Orlando Pirates are looking to add new talent to their squad next season, which means midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo could leave.

The 29-year-old, who joined Pirates in 2022 from Marumo Gallants, could find himself surplus to demands with Thalente Mbathat set to join the club permanently.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo could leave Orlando Pirates

Ndlondlo could leave Pirates, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, players are expected to leave José Riveiro’s side, which has shown an interest in former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu.

The source said:

“Pirates are looking for new talent in the squad, which means players will be coming in and out of the squad. The management is looking at possibly selling or loaning some of the players already there to make space for new players, but no final decisions have been made yet.”

Fans react to Ndlondlo’s potential exit

Local football fans took to social media to say Pirates should consider loaning Ndlondlo out as the player could return to haunt the Soweto club.

Nongalo Msweli criticised Ndlondlo:

“Dhlondlo’s problem most of the time is that he loses the ball cheaply.”

Fannie Mashimbye Mbeva hopes for the best:

“He is a good player who deserves another chance at another club.”

Ayabonga Sibulwana backed Nlondlo:

“They must loan him out. He will come back strong.”

Lungelo ZN said Pirates will regret the decision:

“We will regret releasing him.”

Mtho KaThembane Maphumulo is against the decision:

“Pirates are dismantling a winning and united team!”

