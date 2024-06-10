Orlando Pirates' teen sensation Relebohile Mofokeng has attracted the interest of European clubs after a breakthrough season

Scottish side Glasgow Rangers has joined a long list of clubs who have been impressed by the 19-year-old

Local football fans took to social media to say Mofokeng should move overseas, while others have called for the teenager to gain more experience at Pirates

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng could leave Mzansi for Scottish side Glasgow Rangers. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Teen winger Relebohile Mofokeng has attracted the interest of Scottish team Glasgow Rangers after his breakthrough season with the Orlando Pirates.

The 19-year-old has been tipped to leave Mzansi for an overseas club, while Pirates stated they want to keep the player in Soweto.

Relebohile Mofokeng could play in Scotland

Mofokeng could move to Rangers, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to KickOff, Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout, Mofokeng could move to Scotland, while his father, Sechaba, favours a move to the Netherlands.

Kulig said:

"Someone asked me and said the perfect direction for him would be Eredivisie or Belgium, but Rangers seems to be a really nice direction as well. I won't say 100% that he will succeed in Scotland, but I really have high hopes."

Fans are divided

Local football fans took to social media to say Mofokeng should stay at Pirates to gain more experience, while others believe the time is right for him to move.

Louis Nama praised Mofokeng:

"This one is destined for greater heights, no doubt about it. I wish he gets a team that will develop him. The sky is the limit."

Lebohang Focus called for patience:

No, no, no. Let him stay for one more season. Let him play Champions League football. And see how it goes next season. It's too early for him to leave now."

Siya Isiphile Benya

No one will say I'm ready to play overseas until you sign that contract and start life in a new country. Then we can judge."

I Am Sizwe is against the move:

"No, no, no, he still needs experience."

Camavinga SA says Pirates must let him go:

"They must let him go if a club is interested in his service."

Relebohile Mofokeng scored the Nedbank Cup final winner

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was encouraged by coach José Riveiro before he scored the winning goal in the Nedbank Cup final.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner as Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the final on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News