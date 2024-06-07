Teenage winger Relebohile Mofokeng has been backed by his father, Sechaba, to play in Holland

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Orlando Pirates and could make his Bafana debut against Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024

Fans took to social media to praise Mofokeng while they said the teenager is fortunate to have the support of his family

Relebohile Mofokeng has been advised by his father to find a club in Holland.

Sechaba Mofokeng, father of Orlando Pirates star Relebohile, dreams of seeing his son secure a move to Holland.

Relebohile has caught the eye of European suitors after impressing for Pirates this season, and his father believes Holland will be the Best destination.

Sechaba Mofokeng hopes for the best

Mofokeng's father speaks about his son's future in the tweet below:

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the father said Relebohile, praised by Bafana coach Hugo Broos, must follow the career path of former Bafana greats such as Steven Pienaar.

Sechaba said:

"I'm praying he can get a team in Holland for now. For me, Holland is the best development country. I'll make an example and say Steven Pienaar, when he left the PSL, he went to Holland. What happened after that? That is what I'm praying for my son."

After playing for Ajax Amsterdam, Pienaar represented clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Fans admire the Mofokeng family

Local football fans took to social media to praise Mofokeng and express their admiration for his family's support.

France Matlhare is a Mofokeng fan:

"Keep it up, RELE "SHING-A-LING" MOFOKENG !"

Lele Songcatha Mokwana wished Mofokeng all the best:

"Fly higher, last born. God bless you."

Postman Phosa praised Sechaba Mofokeng:

"Good motivation from the parent."

Kopz Tshego says Mofokeng must be grateful:

"You are blessed, Rele."

Gezani Daniel si proud:

"Thanks very much, my boy. I'm proud of you. Up the Bucs."

Relebohile Mofokeng is compared to a football icon

As Briefly News reported, former Orlando Pirates star Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi has compared Relebohile Mofokeng to Brazilian football icon Ronaldo.

Vilakazi said the teen winger is a dangerous player with the mentality to perform on the big stage, similar to the Brazilian legend.

