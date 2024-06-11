PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have extended defender Rivaldo Coetzee's contract by one year

The highly-rated defender struggled with injuries last season but remains an important player for Masandawana

Fans took to social media to celebrate the news as they feel the 27-year-old centre-back has a lot to offer

Rivaldo Coetzee will stay at Mamelodi Sundowns after the 27-year-old signed a one-year extension at the PSL champions.

Despite struggling with injuries, Coetzee is a highly-rated player at Masandawana, also looking to keep fellow defender Khuliso Mudau.

Rivaldo Coetzee signed a new Mamelodi Sundowns contract

Coetzee earned a new contract at Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Coetzee's agent, Mike Makaab, said he was pleased by Sundowns' decision.

Makaab said:

"It's a one-year option. I am extremely happy about that. The club has been remarkably good with him, patient with him."

Fans celebrate Coetzee's new contract

Masandawana fans expressed their delight on social media after Coetzee signed a new deal, while the PSL champions have targeted French-based forward Lebo Mothiba for next season.

Eithan S'shebo Mchunu thanked Sundowns:

"One more season. Thank you, Sundowns."

Kenny Zwane si a fan of Coetzee:

"This is one of our captains. He ain't going nowhere."

Basheer Bin Baw praised the PSL champions:

"No other team like Sundowns in South Africa. Jealousy aside, they are a well-organised team. They love and value their players."

Senzo Mgobhozi backed the decision:

"Marvelous."

Solly Morolong hopes for the best:

"Hope he won't join Jali and Lorch in having fun together. The future is unpredictable."

