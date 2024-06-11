Orlando Pirates attacker Patrick Maswanganyi is the greatest player produced in Mzansi, said Bafana legend Doctor Khulamo

The 26-year-old scored nine goals for the Bucs side that finished second in the PSL and won the Nedbank Cup

Fans took to social media to agree with Khumalo, while some questioned the high praise from the former Bafana midfielder

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo admires Patrick Maswanganui. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images/Getty Images and titogram.10/Instagram

Legendary Bafana midfielder Doctor Khumalo described Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi as the best player South Africa has ever produced.

Maswanganyi scored nine goals for Pirates last season and earned praise from former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye.

Doctor Khumalo admires Patrick Maswanganyi

Khumalo spoke about Maswanganyi in the tweet below:

Speaking on the Metro FM podcast Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, Khumalo had high praise for the 26-year-old, who was lauded by local fans for his performances.

Khumalo said:

"I've seen an unbelievable left-footed player that has a big heart. He is a player who can carry the team – only if we allow him to be himself. I would like to believe that he will give us a positive result, or if not, results, he will give us what we expect from him."

Fans question Khumalo's praise

Local football fans took to social media to question the Bafana legend's high praise, while others agreed.

Tommy Colomby doubts Khumalo's praise:

"What has he achieved to make him the 'greatest'?"

D Zokota D Zokora agrees:

"Yes, this guy is best."

Concave Concaves heard it all before:

"He said the same things with Saleng. This doctor without a degree."

Ogomoditse Nthomi supported Khulamo:

"You are very true, Doc."

Skhosana Msi is unsure:

"Sure Khumalo."

Doctor Khumalo calls for an arrogant Kaizer Chiefs coach

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo said Amakhosi needs an arrogant coach to guide them back to the top of Mzansi football.

The former midfielder described Chiefs as one of South Africa's biggest clubs, and they need a headstrong coach to better their results on the field.

