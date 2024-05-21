Bafana pair Ronwen Williams and Patrick Maswanganyi have emerged as the favourites for the PSL Player of the Year Award

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper Williams and Orlando Pirates attacker Maswanganyi have both been in impressive form, while other stars also fight for the award

Local football fans took to social media to share their views on who should get the award for the best player in Mzansi

Ronwen Williams and Patrick Maswanganyi are fan favourites for PSL Player of the Year Award. Image: Jean Catuffe and Richard Pelham/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

As the PSL draws close, many players can claim the PSL Player of the Year Award, as voting ends on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs star Bruce Bvuma has backed Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for the award, while Orlando Pirates attacker Patrick Maswanganyi is a fan favourite.

Stars fight for the PSL award

Williams' Sundowns teammates Teboho Mokoena and Lucas Ribeiro are also candidates after the Masandawana won their fourth successive PSL title.

Tshegofatso Mabasa, the current leader in the race for the PSL Golden Boot, is another contender, while Stellenbosch FC ace Iqraam Rayners has the backing of his coach, Steve Barker.

Fans cast give their views on social media

Local football fans took to social media to share their views on who should win the top PSL award, with many backing Williams and Maswanganyi.

Malusi VTaller Ndlela backs Maswanganyi:

"I'm a Sundowns fan, but Maswanganyi deserves it."

Shabba Chabalala gave another option:

"I go with Marcelo Allende."

Nxumalo Mncedisi supports Ribeiro

"Ribeiro will win it. He has been on fire since the beginning of the season."

Mzwandile Mtsweni is a fan of Ronwen Williams:

"Williams has done well."

Pen Erasmus supports Williams:

"As a Pirates fan, I say Ronwen deserves it more."

LiCoper Ditsela admires Teboho Mokoena:

“Tebogo Mokwena.”

Likho Payet backs a rival:

"I'm a Kaizer Chiefs fan, but the player that deserves the award is Patrick Tito Masangwanyi."

Thomas Jr Dide asked a question:

"Why not Rayners?"

Vho Rabedzwa says it is an easy choice:

"Patrick, obviously."

Jon Edgar casts his vote:

"Williams for me."

Junior Khanye is impressed with Patrick Maswanganyi

As reported by Briefly News, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has been impressed with Orlando Pirates attacker Patrick Maswanganyi this season.

Khanye praised the Bafana star for his direct play and said the 26-year-old has the right mentality to be a star in the PSL.

