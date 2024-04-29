Stellenbosch FC coach Iqraam Rayners surged to the top of the PSL scoring charts after scoring five goals against Polokwane City on Saturday, 27 April 2024

The Winelands-based forward has been tipped to win the PSL Player of the Season by his coach Steve Barker

Stellies fans are big admirers of the 28-year-old, who has also been a star for Bafana Bafana this season

Stellenbisch FC coach Steve Barker has backed forward Iqraam Rayners to continue his impressive form. Image: Stellenbosch FC

Source: Facebook

Forward Iqraam Rayners stole the show this weekend after scoring all the goals as Stellenbosch FC thumped Polokwane City 5-0 on Saturday, 27 April 2024.

Rayners achieved the remarkable feat as Stellies extended their club record-breaking PSL streak and maintained their second-place grip.

Steve Barker backs Iqraam Rayners

Barker speaks about Rayner's abilities in the tweet below:

Rayners became only the second man to score five goals in a single match after James Chamanga for Moroka Swallows in 2007 and is now the PSL top goal scorer with 13 goals.

Speaking to Briefly News, Stellies coach Steve Barker backed Rayners, who has also been a critical member of Hugo Broos' Bafana side this season.

Barker said:

"Ikie has now gone to the top of the goal scorer charts, but I feel he has also played himself into contention for the Player of the Year Award. Ikie is composed, confident and technically very good with a good striking technique. He is a natural goal scorer who always thinks before taking a shot."

Fans admire Rayners

Stellies fans took to social media to show their admiration for Rayners after the 28-year-old's five-goal haul against Polokwane City.

Mbo Ka Mnxusi is impressed:

"He is good yhooo."

Sandile Sonke Myeza says Rayners is a star:

"The Iqraam Rayners Show."

Sergio Polepole Wa Polepole is a fan:

"Iqraam Rayners, the best striker in the PSL at the moment! Big up, my brother."

Buti Lucky backs Rayners:

"Nice one, Igraam."

Khowa Shamase wants Pirates to sign Rayners:

"Orlando Pirates Football Club must sign this gem."

Stellenbosch FC will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup

As reported by Briefly News, the semi-final draw for the Nedbank Cup has pitted Stellenbosch FC to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a mouth-watering encounter between the PSL table-toppers.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Chippa United, while the final will take place at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News