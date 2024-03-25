Bafana Bafana only managed one goal against Andorra recently, leading to coach Hugo Broos calling for his strikers to up their game

Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners will get a chance to show what he can do in a Bafana jersey against Algeria on Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Stellies coach Steve Barker backs Rayners to shine at international level after scoring seven goals in 17 appearances for the Cape Town side

Bafana coach Hugo Broos hopes Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners can solve their goalscoring problems. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images / Stellenbosch Football Club @ Facebook

After failing to find the net in six of their last 10 matches, Bafana coach Hugo Broos is searching for a regular goalscorer, leading him to call on Stellies forward Iqraam Rayners.

Last Thursday, Bafana only managed one goal in a 1-1 draw against Andorra, and although Broos found the positives in the game, he is hoping for better against Algeria on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

Hugo Broos wants a high-level goalscorer

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Broos admitted Bafana's lack of goals is a longstanding issue and says their current forwards need to realise that international games differ at the club level.

“You see [Khanyisa] Mayo with eight goals, Rayners also has something like that, so we’ll see about Iqraam on Tuesday. He will play. But everybody has to know that those international games are one or two levels higher than PSL games, and it’s not so easy to score."

Forward line-up has options

Broos added that Bafana will play a stronger side against Algeria and was also pleased to see Orlando Pirates forward Evidence Makgopa return to training with his club.

“On the other hand, we have to recognise that there are three strikers not there — Evidence Makgopa, Lebo Mothiba and Lyle Foster. So there are some things to wait for."

Burnley FC forward Foster has recently returned to more regular game time for the English side, while Broos says Mothiba is still set for more time on the sidelines.

Stellies head coach Steve Barker backs Rayners

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker backs the 28-year-old Rayner to score for Bafana after he found the back of the net seven times in 17 appearances this season for the PSL club.

Speaking on the club's website, Barker said Rayners has all the skills to be a regular scorer, including movement around the box and awareness.

“When he gets chances, he inevitably converts, so it’s important that we have him in the right positions to use his ability to get in behind the defence and into the box."

Fans look forward to Algeria clash

After the 1-1 draw against Andorra, local fans took to social media to show they are looking forward to Bafana's match against the two-time Afcon winners.

Sabelo Maseko cannot wait:

"It's time for the big guns. A battle is looming."

Ric YG Sigcau backs Rayners:

"Rayners must start the game."

Thulani Tembe said win or bust:

"Must win game."

Mthokozisi Gabiseni backs the changes:

"Rayners and Appollis should start the game."

Hugo Broos and Irvin Khoza discuss Bafana issues

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently met up with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza to discuss issues affecting the national team.

Broos said the meeting was short, but the pair have pencilled in a later date to delve deeper into concerns, such as PSL clubs releasing players for international duty regularly.

