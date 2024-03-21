Bafana boss Hugo Broos said he had a short meeting with PSL executive Irvin Khoza to discuss issues such as player availability

A more extended meeting has been scheduled for April to allow for more intense discussions between Broos and Khoza

Broos is preparing for the Fifa Series while he awaits the arrival of Sundowns trio Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane

SA National team boss Hugo Broos revealed he had a short talk with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza before flying to Algeria for the Fifa Series matches.

Broos has been calling for a meeting with Khoza to discuss several issues, including PSL teams releasing players for Bafana duty regularly.

Hugo Broos makes another appointment with Irvin Khoza

Speaking about the meeting to iDiski Times, Broos said the chairman could not dwelve into the issues raised as more input is needed from PSL coaches.

"It was not a long meeting. But he said, ‘Look, I’m just representing 16 professional teams. And I don’t want to have this discussion of this meeting only with you and me, I think it is much better that other people are also there where we meet each other.’."

The Bafana mentor added a more extended meeting between himself and Khoza will take place in April 2024.

“So there is nothing more happened than that. And I could really understand his feelings about that. So we have the meeting at the end of April, and no problem at all.”

Fifa Series the focus for Broos

While Broos is waiting for confirmation of the meeting, the Belgian is keen to get good results in upcoming matches against Andorra and Algeria on 21 and 26 March, respectively.

Preparations for the matches in Algeria have been a bit bumpy as Broos has had to make late changes to the squad while awaiting players from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns coach upsets Broos

Masandawana trio Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane will be late arrivals to the Bafana squad, but their club coach, Rhulani Mokwena, suggested the stars will not be 100% fit.

Speaking to Goal.com earlier this month, Mokwena said:

“Ronza [Ronwen Williams] is struggling with a shoulder, and we’ve got a very tough CAF Champions League game. Tebza [Teboho Mokoena] is struggling with a knee injury and has had it since Afcon.”

The comments by Mokwena did not go down well with Broos, who publicly displayed his anger at the Masandawana coach.

Benni McCarthy to Bafana?

Hugo Broos could have Manchester United forward's coach as part of his staff as the Bafana legend nears the exit door at the Old Trafford club, according to Briefly News.

McCarthy's contract at Manchester United expires in June, and with uncertainty surrounding manager Erik ten Hag, his future is unclear.

