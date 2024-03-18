Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy's time as a forwards coach at Manchester United is coming to an end as his contract expires in June

One of his former players believes McCarthy should continue his Bafana legacy by joining Hugo Broos' technical team

Local fans are sharing their dreams of having Bafana's all-time leading goalscorer as their new boss following his Man United exit

Bafana legend Benni McCarthy could join Erik ten Hag walking through the exit door at the English club Manchester United. Image: Matthew Ashton / Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United has led to speculation of Benni McCarthy leaving his post as the forwards coach at the English club.

Ten Hag hired Bafana's all-time leading goalscorer in July 2022, but his contract expires in June 2024 and a new manager at the Old Trafford outfit could cut his tenure short.

South African football needs Benni McCarthy

According to journalist Peter du Toit, Benni will leave Manchester United and he believes the Bafana legend is suited to join Bafana boss Hugo Broos' technical team.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to the below tweet, Benni's future as part of Manchester United's coaching staff is under scrutiny:

Speaking on the YouTube channel, ThisIsFootballAfrica, Du Toit said:

“l know Benni’s contract at Man U ends in June and that Ten Hag won’t be at MU by then. So, believe me, Benni will leave. SA football needs Benni and SA also needs Hugo Broos now and for the long term. Make Broos TD & Benni and Helman [Mkhalele] heading the coaching. That could secure Bafana’s future."

McCarthy impresses at Old Trafford

During his time at Manchester United, McCarthy was credited for the rich form of English forward Marcus Rashford, who scored 56 goals last season.

Mzansi fans have shown their love for Benni, which would make moving to Bafana an easy transition for the Champions League-winning forward.

Benni is suited for Bafana

Butholezwe Ncube, who played under McCarthy at AmaZulu, says his former mentor should consider Bafana before taking another European job.

Speaking to FarPost, Ncube said:

“I read that he dreams of coaching clubs in Europe. But having worked closely with him, I think he makes the right candidate for the national team. It starts with what he achieved while he was wearing the Bafana Bafana jersey. He is an example of the demands and what is expected."

Bafana has named their squad for the upcoming Fifa Series, which will see them play Andorra and Algeria at the end of March 2024.

Fans want Benni back in Mzansi

Local football fans seem to agree with Du Toit and Ncube's thinking that McCarthy should join Broos' team.

Thembela Gudlumkhukhu wants the Bafana legend at Kaizer Chiefs:

"Chiefs must just swallow their pride and hire Benni McCarthy."

Relston Lakay says Bafana or bust:

"He needs to be the Boss of Bafana."

Lerato Letsika thinks a return to Cape Town is next:

"We need him #CapeTownSpurs"

Waylin Deklerk showed his respect:

"Cape Town legend."

McCarthy earns big money at Manchester United

As reported by Briefly News, Benni McCarthy is living the high life in England as the forwards coach of Manchester United.

Having started his career in 1995, McCarthy has gone on to play in the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and England while he is the current all-time goalscorer for Bafana Bafana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News