Relebohile Mofokeng has been likened to Brazil legend Ronaldo by former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Benedict Vilakazi

The former midfielder said the teenage winger is not afraid of anything, and he was not surprised when Mofokeng scored the winning goal in the Nedbank Cup final

Fans took to social media to say Mofokeng should not be compared to legendary players as the teenager is still learning

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has been compared to Brazilian icon Ronaldo. Image: Relebohile_ratomo_15/Instagram and Pressefoto Ulmer/ullstein bild/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi described Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng as a special player and has likened the teenager to legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldo.

The former Pirates star praised the 19-year-old after he scored the winning goal for Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Benedict Vilakazi admires Relebohile Mofokeng

Vilakazi speaks about Mofokeng in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to iDiski Times, Tso said he knew Mofokeng would score in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tso said:

"You know, top players like Brazil's Ronaldo didn't care when they were in that position. If he is there, and if it needs a toe, put that toe in."

Fans called for patience

Local football fans took to social media to say Mofokeng, recently praised by Bafana boss Hugo Broos, needs time to develop and should not be compared to other players.

Ntsibande Sizwe amdires Mofokeng:

"One of the players that still believes in taking a defender on."

Bongani Mgubela calls for calm:

"These comparisons will put unnecessary pressure on the boy. Please stop it and let him grow."

James Jimaro is cautious:

"Time will tell; let's come back and discuss it after five years."

Zolisa Thutyana Thoyana is a fan:

“Quality player.”

Boity Madisha hopes for the best:

"I hope he is not a one-season wonder."

Overseas clubs want Relebohile Mofokeng

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has been tipped to move overseas.

Mofokeng enjoyed a breakthrough season at Pirates and has attracted interest from European clubs, but Pirates are keen to keep the star in Soweto.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News