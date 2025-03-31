5 Reasons Nasreddine Nabi Has Not Been Good Enough for Kaizer Chiefs
- Nabi has struggled to find a consistent starting XI and tactical approach, resulting in inconsistent performances and poor results
- Talented youngsters like Mfundo Vilakazi are not getting enough game time, while the team lacks a strong attacking identity
- Chiefs have lost crucial matches, including their recent defeat to Golden Arrows, highlighting Nabi’s tactical shortcomings in big games
Kaizer Chiefs’ season under Nasreddine Nabi has been far from convincing, with fans growing increasingly frustrated by inconsistent performances and a lack of progress.
Despite high expectations upon his arrival, the Tunisian tactician has yet to prove he is the right man to restore Amakhosi’s former glory.
Here are five key reasons why Nabi has not been good enough for Kaizer Chiefs so far.
1. Inability to Find a Winning Formula
One of the biggest criticisms of Nabi’s tenure is his failure to establish a consistent and effective starting XI.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The constant chopping and changing of lineups has disrupted team chemistry, leading to disjointed performances.
Former Orlando Pirates striker and Thobela FM soccer analyst Andries Sebola echoed this sentiment, stating,
I don’t see what he is cooking. His problem is that he doesn’t have a winning team, a winning combination.”
2. Lack of Tactical Identity
When Nabi arrived at Chiefs, there was hope that he would bring a clear tactical philosophy to the club.
However, the team often looks lost on the field, struggling to dominate games or impose a recognizable style of play.
There are matches where Chiefs appear cautious and defensive, while in others, they seem reckless going forward without a clear structure.
3. Failure to Get the Best Out of Key Players
One of the major concerns under Nabi has been his inability to maximize the talent at his disposal.
Players like Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ashley Du Preez, and even the experienced Keagan Dolly have struggled to hit their best form.
Youngster Mfundo Vilakazi has shown glimpses of brilliance, yet he remains on the fringes, prompting Sebola to question,
“Mfundo Vilakazi is a similar player to Relebohile Mofokeng. He must start the game.
4. Poor Game Management and Costly Decisions
Nabi has been guilty of questionable in-game decisions, including late substitutions and ineffective tactical adjustments.
This was evident in Chiefs’ recent 2-1 loss to Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa capitalized on Chiefs’ weaknesses, securing all three points for Arrows.
Yusuf Maart did pull one back for Amakhosi but also missed a crucial penalty in the first half, highlighting the team’s lack of clinical edge under Nabi.
5. Lack of Improvement in Results
While rebuilding a team takes time, Chiefs’ results under Nabi have not inspired confidence.
With more losses than wins this season, it’s difficult to argue that the club is moving in the right direction.
Nabi Defends Non-South African Coaching Staff
Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has defended his decision to include a non-South African coaching staff, arguing that skills do not have nationality.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za