Kaizer Chiefs’ season under Nasreddine Nabi has been far from convincing, with fans growing increasingly frustrated by inconsistent performances and a lack of progress.

Despite high expectations upon his arrival, the Tunisian tactician has yet to prove he is the right man to restore Amakhosi’s former glory.

Here are five key reasons why Nabi has not been good enough for Kaizer Chiefs so far.

1. Inability to Find a Winning Formula

One of the biggest criticisms of Nabi’s tenure is his failure to establish a consistent and effective starting XI.

The constant chopping and changing of lineups has disrupted team chemistry, leading to disjointed performances.

Former Orlando Pirates striker and Thobela FM soccer analyst Andries Sebola echoed this sentiment, stating,

I don’t see what he is cooking. His problem is that he doesn’t have a winning team, a winning combination.”

2. Lack of Tactical Identity

When Nabi arrived at Chiefs, there was hope that he would bring a clear tactical philosophy to the club.

However, the team often looks lost on the field, struggling to dominate games or impose a recognizable style of play.

There are matches where Chiefs appear cautious and defensive, while in others, they seem reckless going forward without a clear structure.

Youngster Mfundo Vilakazi has shown glimpses of brilliance, yet he remains on the fringes, prompting Sebola to question.Image Credit/Kaizer Chiefs.

3. Failure to Get the Best Out of Key Players

One of the major concerns under Nabi has been his inability to maximize the talent at his disposal.

Players like Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ashley Du Preez, and even the experienced Keagan Dolly have struggled to hit their best form.

Youngster Mfundo Vilakazi has shown glimpses of brilliance, yet he remains on the fringes, prompting Sebola to question,

“Mfundo Vilakazi is a similar player to Relebohile Mofokeng. He must start the game.

4. Poor Game Management and Costly Decisions

Nabi has been guilty of questionable in-game decisions, including late substitutions and ineffective tactical adjustments.

This was evident in Chiefs’ recent 2-1 loss to Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa capitalized on Chiefs’ weaknesses, securing all three points for Arrows.

Yusuf Maart did pull one back for Amakhosi but also missed a crucial penalty in the first half, highlighting the team’s lack of clinical edge under Nabi.

5. Lack of Improvement in Results

While rebuilding a team takes time, Chiefs’ results under Nabi have not inspired confidence.

With more losses than wins this season, it’s difficult to argue that the club is moving in the right direction.

Nabi Defends Non-South African Coaching Staff

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has defended his decision to include a non-South African coaching staff, arguing that skills do not have nationality.

