Mngqithi Leads Golden Arrows to Victory Over Kaizer Chiefs in Betway Premiership

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi continued his impressive work with Lamontville Golden Arrows, leading them to a 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Nduduzo Sibiya's goal in the first half and Mutizwa's late strike gave the Backheel Boys the deserved win over Amakhosi.

The Arrows made it two wins in a row against the Glamour Boys this season as they won the away tie against the Soweto giants.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News