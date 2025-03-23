Mngqithi Blasts People Who Criticise His Playing Style at Mamelodi Sundowns

Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has hit back at those who criticised his style of play during his time with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The South African tactician was sacked by the Brazilians a few months after replacing Rulani Mokwena due to a poor run of matches and was duly replaced by Miguel Cardoso.

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi explained his style of play and what he tried to implement on his Sundowns side after Mokwena's departure.

"Some people tried to suggest that I prefer playing for the second ball," Mngqithi shared with iDiski Times.

"That's absolute nonsense. I've been a fan of quality football since I was a child, and I've never coached a team that relies on long balls or direct play. That's just not my style. What I do believe in is verticality.

"I’m a coach who wants the game to be played with the goal of scoring. I want my teams to focus on attacking football while also being strong defensively and quick to regain possession. Once we win the ball, we need to be quick in exploiting opportunities, because that's often where matches are decided."

Mngqithi also claimed that he is aware of outside influences from individuals attempting to distract, dismissing their claims as nonsense.

"No, I’m well aware that in South Africa, there are plenty of mercenaries—people driven by money—who ask questions and make claims they don’t even understand, simply to please those in power," the 53-year-old added.

"I never let it bother me when people create their own stories. This whole narrative about change at Sundowns is just nonsense."

