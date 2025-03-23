Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has threw a small jibe at Orlando Pirates over the title race battle between them and the Brazilians in the Betway Premiership this season.

The South African coach believes none of the Premier Soccer League clubs have what it takes to compete with the Pretoria giants for the league.

The Tshwane outfit are currently top of the Betway Premiership table, 15 points ahead of the Sea Robbers in second place, but the Bucs have four outstanding matches.

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi outlined the reason why none of the teams in the PSL are ready to compete with his former club in the South African league.

“I know I sounded controversial when I said that these teams lack depth and struggle against the smaller teams,” Mngqithi shared with iDiski Times.

“It’s not about other clubs lacking quality, but rather that you can predict their starting XI. When you rely on the same players consistently across various competitions—domestic league, cup games, and the Champions League—it eventually takes a toll on the players. That’s why you need a deeper squad, one that allows you to rest key players while still staying competitive.

“At Sundowns, we managed this well by focusing on periodizing the squad to compete all the way through the Champions League, even though we struggled to win it.

“It was never about a lack of quality; it’s just that mistakes in the Champions League can be very costly.”

Source: Briefly News