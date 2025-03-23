Benni McCarthy Explains Why Kenya Lost to Gabon on First Home Game in WCQ
South African football legend Benni McCarthy has come out to explain why Kenya's national team lost to Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace as Gabon secured a 2-1 win over the Harambee Stars at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday afternoon.
“The Gabon team was more united than we were,” McCarthy said in his post-match press conference.
“I’ve only been here for a short time, and there’s only so much you can change in that period. You can’t transform things the way you want in just one week with the team. It was a tough challenge, but we are thankful for the support from the Kenyan fans who came out to cheer us on.
“This has been one of the most memorable experiences of my life, even compared to my time playing in Europe. This is what African football should be about—it was beautiful. Unfortunately, we couldn’t give the fans the joy of a win, something to celebrate."
"But what I can promise is that we will improve, and we’ll get better. They’ll have a team they can be proud of. As I said yesterday, we came into this game wanting to win. But if we couldn’t win, at least we needed to secure a draw.” McCarthy, who was appointed as Kenya's coach on March 3, added.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.