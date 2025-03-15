Benni McCarthy has included a former Mamelodi Sundowns star in his final squad for Kenya national team's World Cup qualifiers

The South African tactician was hailed by Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker for selecting the player in his squad

The Premier Soccer League coach also listed some of the qualities the defender will add to McCarthy's team

Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barket has praised Benni McCarthy after including a former Mamelodi Sundowns star in his Kenyan squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The former Manchester United assistant coach named his first squad since taking over as Harambee Stars' manager, and he selected a Stellenbosch FC player in his squad.

Kenya will face Gambia and Gabon in the World Cup qualifiers, with McCarthy aiming to start on a strong foot by winning both matches.

Steve Barker hails Benni McCarthy for selecting a Stellenbosch FC star for in his Kenyan national team squad. Photo:@StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Barker hails McCarthy for selecting Onyango

According to iDiskiTimes, Barker, in an interview, was happy McCarthy called up Brian Onyango for Kenya's next World Cup qualifiers.

The former Sundowns defender, who joined Stellenbosch FC on a free transfer last summer, was last named in the Kenyan national team back in 2023 for an international friendly but has got back into the team after an impressive performance this season for the Stellies.

In the Maroons' last match in the Betway Premiership against Orlando Pirates, Onyango was sent off for a last-man challenge on Tshegofatso Mabasa in the first half, but they were able to hold the Bucs to a goalless draw.

Barker listed some of the qualities Onyango can add to the Kenyan national team.

"I believe Benni has made the right decision. Brian brings both character and leadership to the team. He's one of the finest people I've ever had the privilege of working with," Barker shared with the press.

"He plays with so much passion, always encouraging his teammates and offering guidance to the younger players.

"Having him back with the national team is invaluable. From a football perspective, in African World Cup qualifiers, you often need a strong, aerially dominant defender. Brian remains composed, never careless with the ball. While age might have taken a bit of his pace, especially in certain African conditions, his experience and calmness are essential.

"But above all, it's the person he is that will truly benefit the team."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News