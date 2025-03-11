Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy named three PSL players in his first squad as the Kenya national team’s head coach

Kenya will face Gambia on Thursday, 20 March 2025, in a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier to mark McCarhy’s tenure as the Harambee Stars’ head tactician

Local football fans reacted on social media to wish McCarthy luck ahead of his debut match, while some said the Bafana legend made a mistake by joining Kenya

Former Bafana striker Benni McCarthy named three PSL stars, including a former Mamelodi Sundowns in his maiden squad as the coach of the Kenyan national team.

McCarthy will lead the Harambee Stars in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Gambia on Thursday, 20 March 2025.

The Kenyan national team unveiled Benni McCarthy as their new head coach.

Source: Instagram

Stellenbosch FC defender Brian Onyango, formerly of Sundowns, was selected alongside PSL shot-stoppers Ian Otieno and Brian Bwire, while Chiefs target Michael Olunga headlines the squad.

Benni McCarthy begins his tenure as Kenya’s head coach

McCarthy's squad was announced on Twitter (X):

Bafana’s all-time leading scorer was unveiled as Kenya’s coach at the start of March and will face his first test against Gambia.

Qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a top priority for the Harambee Stars who are fourth in their qualification group with six matches left to play.

Current log leaders Ivory Coast is five points away and McCarthy faces a tough test as the group also includes Gabon, who are second with nine points.

McCarthy speaks about his decision to join Kenya in the video below:

McCarthy brings overseas experience to Kenya

During his playing career, McCarthy played in the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and England while he won the UEFA Champions League with Porto.

As a coach, McCarthy took charge of Cape Town City and AmaZulu in the PSL, while his recent job was as an assistant at English giants Manchester United.

McCarthy joined Kenya amid interest from MLS sides and the former striker penned a multiple-year deal on a bumper salary for the Harambee Stars.

PSL stars Brian Onyango and Brian Bwire are part of Benni McCarthy's inaugural Kenya squad as head coach.

Source: Instagram

Fans back McCarthy

Local football fans backed McCarthy on social media, wishing the Bafana legend luck, while others chose to doubt his future in Kenya.

Jacky Nyambi likes one Kenyan star:

“Michael Olunga. A top striker, I wish Chiefs get him.”

Vaughan Veldman made a joke:

“I only know Benni McCarthy in this squad.”

Senzo Mudes hopes for the best:

“Good luck to our local coach.”

Msutu sanzanza is proud:

“Benni Wabantwana, make South Africa proud.”

Lulamile Qwabe backs Benni:

“All the best, coach.”

Nokiokid Theblackangel Motsapi asked a question:

“Why so many strikers???”

Smilo Ngubane is pessimistic:

“They are going to regret themselves.”

Mthandazo L Nohoyeka does not know the squad:

“I know only one player in the entire squad.”

Kenny Skenjo says McCarthy made a mistake:

“Just spoiling your CV with this job. Kenya is very weak.”

Surprise Surprise supports Benni:

“Go and do your thing, Benni. I believe in you, go cook.”

Top football stars open up on Benni McCarthy’s decision to join Kenya

As reported by Briefly News, top football names commented on Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy’s decision to become the head coach of the Kenyan national team.

English striker Marcus Rashford, former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane and McCarthy’s former coach Jose Mourinho wished the former striker luck in his new position.

