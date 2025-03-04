Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recalled Percy Tau after naming his preliminary squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025

The squad was named ahead of Bafana’s match against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March and their trip to face Benin four days later

Local football fans reacted on social media to question some of Broos’ selections while many questioned the absence of Kaizer Chiefs star Thabo Cele

Midfielder Percy Tau has been recalled to the Bafana Bafana squad after coach Hugo Broos named the preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

On Friday, 21 March 2025, Bafana will face Lesotho before they travel for an away tie against Benin four days later.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made a few surprises in his preliminary FIFA World Cup qualifiers squad. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Tau returns to the squad after months away from the squad and will hope he can earn a place in the final squad to add to his 50 appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Percy Tau returns to Bafana Bafana

Bafana's squad was announced on Twitter (X):

Before announcing the squad, Broos backed Tau to revive his career after he joined Qatar SC from Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Tau’s Bafana career was negatively affected by his rocky relationship with Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller and Broos said he was glad to see the 30-year-old return to the playing field.

Since joining Qatar SC in January, Tau made three assists in as many appearances while he spent the last stretch of his career at Al Ahly fighting for game time.

Tau announced his move to Qatar SC on Instagram:

Broos prepares his squad for World Cup qualifiers

In addition to selecting Tau, Broos has kept the core of his squad and also found a place for Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis, despite his struggles this season.

Broos also chose to keep skipper Ronwen Williams in the squad, despite the player suffering from an injury that has kept him on the sidelines at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens, SuperSport shot-stopper Ricardo Goss and Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine are the other options if Williams fails to recover in time.

Percy Tau returned to the Bafana Bafana squad while Hugo Broos rejects Thabo Cele. Image: percytau22/Instagram and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Fans question Broos’ selections

Local football fans reacted on social media to question some of Broos’s choices with many saying new Kaizer Chiefs star Tahbo Cele should be in the squad.

Sai Akzen is upset:

“Useless, why is he not calling Thabo Cele?”

Dunga Tumi Walekhosi Mapheto wants another Chiefs star in the squad:

“Pule Mmodi.”

Bectee Somkhanda says Broos is not a fan of Cele:

“He made it clear that Cele has no place in his squad since there is nothing special about him.”

USlilo Sama-Ex Yathandwa was surprised:

“Percy Tau? Like really, Sydney Mobbie?”

Thabani Makhathini said Broos made a mistake:

“He made a big mistake by not including Thabo Cele.”

Lucky Josè Tshabalala had hopes:

“Lol was hoping for Cele, but the squad still looks very strong.”

Mukelo Dube is a fan of Broos:

“Very consistent this Madala, I like him. How I wish Mailula was there though.”

Lungile Sindane made some notes:

“Favouritism: Percy Tau; Mihlali Mayambela; Evidence Makgopa; Nkosinathi Sibisi; Percy Tau. On Form: Shadre Campbell; Linda Ntambo; Keletso Makgalwa; Tshepang Moremi; Sandile Mthethwa; Puso Dithejane; Sibilibili; Cassius Mailula.”

Cebo Mtbta asked a question:

“Where is Yaya Sithole guys?”

Ilyass Bouhajeb wants a certain player in the squad:

“Where is Cash [Mailula]”

New faces on Hugo Broos' list

There are some new faces on Broos' provisional list, which include Pirates' Deano van Rooyen, the TS Galaxy duo of Samukelo Kabini and Khulumani Ndamande, as well as Polokwane City's Ndamulelo Mphangule.

Broos will be expected to trim his squad to 23 men in the upcoming days before they get into camp.

South Africa are seeking to return to the World Cup, where they last participated in 2010 as hosts.

They are currently second in Group C with seven points, the same as log leaders Rwanda, who enjoy a superior goal difference.

